Cancer Pathways Midwest Moving Fundraiser to December Due to Indiana COVID Numbers

 1 day ago
I love dessert and dressing up so I was really looking forward to the 'Mardi Party' that Cancer Pathways Midwest planned for Fat Tuesday (March 1, 2022). Instead of looking for a cool masquerade mask, I will now be looking for an ugly Christmas sweater, and I have around eight months...

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Couple Wins MY Big Fat 80’s Wedding – To Exchange Vows On-Air

We are so excited to announce the winning couple of The 4th Annual MY Big Fat 80's Wedding - Presented by Ruler Foods and New Harmony Inn Resort and Conference Center. Ladies and gentlemen...The winning couple is...Rachel and Chris! Rachel submitted their love story literally at the last minute and it paid off. Not only are we taking care of the wedding details they are picking up quite a lot of prizes, too!
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Boy Hilariously Predicts His Life at 100 Years Old

When you are a kid, everybody always asks you what you want to be when you grow up. My answer was always the same - mom, teacher, stewardess, actress, and dancer. I guess I have done pretty well at achieving my childhood goals. I've done all but one. Although, I did apply to be a fight attendant when I was 20 and didn't get the job. Still, not too bad.
PRINCETON, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Local Production of ‘Falsettos’ Musical to Benefit AIDS Resource Group in Evansville, IN

A group of talented performers has come together from all over the Evansville area to put on a performance of the musical Falsettos this Friday and Saturday, and hopefully, raise a bunch of money for a good cause at the same time. In addition to making you clap, tap your toes, smile, laugh, cry, and everything in between, this production of Falsettos will also serve as a fundraiser for the AIDS Resource Group (ARG) in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Teens Can Learn How To Become A Firefighter With The Chandler Fire Department

The Chandler Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting Cadet Day Camp for teens interested in becoming a firefighter. Do you have a teen who is interested in pursuing a career as a firefighter? Perhaps they have just always found that line of work fascinating. The Chandler Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a really cool event on June 8th where they can learn what it is like to be a firefighter.
CHANDLER, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville’s Ford Center Nominated For A 2022 ACM Award

The Ford Center in Evansville received a nice surprise this morning when the ACM Awards released their list of nominees. The Academy of Country Music released all of their nominees for the upcoming 57th annual ACM Awards. Chris Young has the most nominations this year with seven. Miranda Lambert is making history this year by tying a record for her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination. Plus there are several newcomers to country music that have received their first nomination this year in some pretty major categories. You can see the list of nominees by clicking here if you're curious.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

See Photos of the 34 Delicious Burgers Competing in Owensboro’s Burger Week

I promised you that Owensboro's 2022 Burger Week is going to be bigger, better and beefier than the inaugural event held last year. Now we have photographic proof that 2022 is going to be loaded up with burgers that will inspire you to get your buns to a bunch of local restaurants. We've snagged photos of each burger that's going to be served up during the event, which runs March 1st through the 5th.
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Sweet Mama and Her Pups Need a Loving Foster Home in Southern Indiana

Meet one (actually seven) of the newest guests at It Takes a Village - her name is FLORENCE, and she's a brand new mommy. I think this might be the first time that we've had PETS of the week to talk about. FLORENCE is a beautiful girl, complete with the glow that goes along with being a new mom. FLORENCE and her six puppies just got rescued and arrived at ITV this week, but I think you'll agree that every day in a shelter is one day too long. As great as ITV is, they will be the first to tell you that a shelter is no place for a momma and her babies.
PETS
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Ranked Second Worst State For Potholes

We are gearing up for pothole season in Indiana with all of this winter weather we are having, and as it turns out, Indiana is one of the worst states for them. We've all been on roads here in the area where we would have to swerve just to make sure we don't hit potholes. I can think of several roads that I dread driving on for that very reason. They really start showing their ugly faces this time of year. Potholes form during winter and early spring due to the temperature changing like crazy. For those who don't know, potholes form when snow and ice melts and seep through the road. Then, when the temperature drops again, the water in the grown begins to freeze. Once that happens, it begins to expand and causes the road to start cracking, thus leading to those dreaded potholes.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

All New Granola Jar Café and Bakery Location Coming to Newburgh

Popular Evansville Restaurant Opening New Location in 2022. You may remember we told you another Evansville area restaurant was going to be moving in 2022. Unlike the announcement in November that IHOP, a national chain, would be closing down its current location as soon as its new building is complete at the corner of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway, this move, which has since happened, involved one of the city's locally owned businesses.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Illinois Restaurant Allows Their Guests to Eat & Drink with Fish

Ever want to drink with fish? Well, you can do just that at a bar in Illinois. In Ottawa, Illinois there is a bar that combines both a bar and a huge aquarium. A'Lure Aquarium Bar gives visitors a unique drinking and eating experience. The whole length of the bar is a giant aquarium with the top of the aquarium see-through glass so as you drink you can watch the many fish just keep swimming.
OTTAWA, IL
My 1053 WJLT

Is There A Cruise Ship Parked In the Middle of Indiana?

When it comes to architecture, the more unique, the better. I do really like the historical homes that get a makeover renovation, too. But, give me a cave, shipping containers, old factory lofts, or houseboats, any day. That's why when I saw this condo in a building that looks like a cruise ship, I was like, woah. That is something I gotta see.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
