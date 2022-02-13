Cancer Pathways Midwest Moving Fundraiser to December Due to Indiana COVID Numbers

We are gearing up for pothole season in Indiana with all of this winter weather we are having, and as it turns out, Indiana is one of the worst states for them. We've all been on roads here in the area where we would have to swerve just to make sure we don't hit potholes. I can think of several roads that I dread driving on for that very reason. They really start showing their ugly faces this time of year. Potholes form during winter and early spring due to the temperature changing like crazy. For those who don't know, potholes form when snow and ice melts and seep through the road. Then, when the temperature drops again, the water in the grown begins to freeze. Once that happens, it begins to expand and causes the road to start cracking, thus leading to those dreaded potholes.

