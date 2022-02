Brenda Song is opening up about juggling starring on Hulu’s “Dollface” while also caring for her 10-month-old son, Dakota. “I never thought that I could really put my career in the backseat,” the 33-year-old actor shared in an interview with E! News published on Thursday. “But, at the end of the day, if I had to stop doing what I’m doing to be a better mom, I would do it without blinking an eye because my son is the most important thing and I just want to be the best mom for him.”

