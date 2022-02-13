‘Death on the Nile’ Takes Top Box Office Spot With Just $12.8 Million Opening

Super Bowl weekend tends to be a pretty pokey period at the multiplex each year as folks are too busy stocking up on chips and dips. But this year, things looked like they might be different. After all, three big, star-driven debuts were set to arrive in theaters on the eve of the Big Game. Sadly, for two of them, the box-office roll of the dice didn’t pay off, with only 20th Century Studios’ Agatha Christie murder-mystery Death on the Nile claiming anything like success as it wrested the top spot from Jackass Forever with $12.8 million in its freshman frame. Meanwhile, despite its Valentine’s Day timing, the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me bowed in third to a lukewarm $8 million and the latest Liam Neeson action-thriller, Blacklight, opened in fifth to a soft $3.6 million.

