71-year-old killed in western Wisconsin snowmobile crash

By BringMeTheNews
 1 day ago
A 71-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash in western Wisconsin Saturday morning.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of 170th Avenue and 200th Street in St. Croix Falls Township.

An initial investigation found that the man was driving on a marked trail when he lost control and was thrown from the snowmobile. He died as a result of his injuries.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, according to the department. The driver’s name has not yet been released.

