Madden 22 predicts outcome of Rams-Bengals Super Bowl 56 matchup

By Tyler Mansfield
 1 day ago
Mario Tama/Getty Images

It’s finally Super Bowl game day, as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will face off tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. While the Rams come in as four-point favorites, EA Sports’ Madden 22 predicts a different outcome.

In EA Sports’ annual Super Bowl prediction simulated by the video game Madden 22, the underdog Cincinnati Bengals – who are playing in their first Super Bowl since 1988 – capture their first-ever Super Bowl title by beating the Los Angeles Rams by a final score of 24-21. In the simulation, the Bengals are – unsurprisingly – led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who is named the Super Bowl’s Most Valuable Player.

“For his leadership and performance on the field, Burrow receives the coveted Super Bowl MVP title in only his second year in the league, making him the first quarterback to win the Heisman, College Football National Championship and Super Bowl,” EA Sports wrote in their release.

In the simulation, the Rams have a 14-7 lead at halftime before the Bengals tie it with Eli Apple‘s pick-six early into the second half. Moving forward to the fourth quarter, Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins to put Cincinnati in front, but Los Angeles answered it with an Odell Beckham Jr. score to tie it.

With the scoreboard knotted at 21-21, Burrow moved the Bengals into field goal range – and kicker Evan McPherson made the game-winner to send Cincinnati out on top with the 24-21 victory.

Colin Cowherd explains why Joe Burrow continues to follow Tom Brady career trajectory

Heading into the Super Bowl, Colin Cowherd of The Herd with Colin Cowherd compared Burrow’s early NFL success to former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, saying that the two are laid back kind of players who just simply take care of business on the field.

“Joe Burrow’s in Cincinnati, he doesn’t give you much, he has no national commercials, he’s not a glamorous player, it’s not an arm angle thing. … It reminds me so much of an early Brady, where he just goes back, sees the field, delivers strikes all over the field, down the seam, outside, drag routes – doesn’t matter,’ Cowherd said. “Always throws like Brady to the right player at the right time. What Burrow is doing makes almost no sense. It makes almost no sense.”

Burrow – the former LSU standout – has thrown for 5,453 yards and 38 touchdowns this season.

