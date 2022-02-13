ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SMU pulls away in second half to top East Carolina, 80-66

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lXRYq_0eDLfFGP00
Tim Jankovich coaching on the sidelines against Houston. (Matt Visinsky - On3)

SMU Basketball pulled away from East Carolina in the second half thanks to a career-high 23 points from guard Emmanuel Bandoumel. Bandoumel stepped up for head coach Tim Jankovich’s team and he did it on both ends of the floor. The 80-66 win gave the Mustangs the No. 1 spot in the American Athletic Conference standings.

“We always say this. We put him on the best guy a lot and he is not a guy you want guard you I’m just telling you do not want him,” Jankovich said on the SMU Postgame Radio Show. “He is quick. He’s a spidery guy. He’s smart, he’s athletic, and he pays a lot of attention to scouting report, which all our guys are. I’m so proud of these guys.”

When SMU guard Kendric Davis went out with an injury for a bit of game time, SMU Basketball needed to refocus on its intensity. The Pirates were pesky and the Mustangs had to answer, which they did.

“That’s what we were getting on them pretty hard at one of the timeouts that they are they’re out fighting us,” Jankovich said. “They want the game where as it can’t be that way. They’re getting more rebounds, more 50-50 balls, we kind of reached for a couple and we’re not diving, and then it changed. Our normal competitors came to the front and did just one heck of a job.”

SMU Basketball handles success, takes care of business

With the road test up next, SMU Basketball didn’t have the luxury of looking back on its win over Houston earlier in the week. Jankovich saw his team stay the course and grab a win.

“To have that much emotion, have all the positivity that comes with it, everybody patting you on the back and feeling like well, you’ve already climbed the mountain and this game’s is cruel,” Jankovich said. “You you look across the country, college basketball is a very cruel world. Just when you think everything’s fine, somebody jumps up and does something and for us to play the way we did, I’m telling you, I couldn’t be more proud, not surprised. These are some competitive guys.

“They are hungry. They’ve not lost their hunger. They don’t feel like we’ve accomplished near what we want to, which is a beautiful thing. I’m just having a lot of fun coaching them.”

SMU Basketball heads to Temple on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT for another key matchup in the AAC, which will be televised on ESPNU. Like against the Pirates, Jankovich wants his team focused on the task at hand and not at the AAC standings.

“I don’t want to get too carried away. I like being the chaser a little bit. That’s why we don’t bring it up in the locker room,” Jankovich said of the standings. “We keep bringing up we want to get national respect. We want to get ranked. That’s all we’re talking about. You start putting too much thought into the race and you’re not maybe focused enough. I like them narrow. I want the only thing on your mind is we’re at East Carolina, we got to figure out how to win this game.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox34.com

WATCH: Coach Mark Adams news conference after Texas Tech beats TCU 82-69

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech men’s basketball team remains undefeated at home this season, after overcoming a deficit of 13 points in the first half to knock off TCU 82-69. The Red Raiders are now (15-0) at home, but the perfect record didn’t come without multiple scares Saturday afternoon. Tech began to fall behind mid-way through the first half of the game. At the 5:22 mark in the half, a Damion Baugh three pointer put the team down 35-22. Moments later, after a missed three pointer, junior guard Kevin McCullar seemed to roll his ankle after stepping on Horned Frogs head coach Jamie Dixon’s foot. McCullar did not return to the game after being helped back to the locker room.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Jankovich
On3.com

Ed Orgeron addresses Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M rumors

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies rallied together a historic 2022 recruiting class, leading to some distasteful rumors surrounding NIL deals — and former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron quickly came to Fisher’s defense, saying that the Texas A&M staff worked hard to round up the class they did.
NFL
On3.com

Four-Star WR Kyler Kasper narrows list to 10 schools

Four-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper of Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field has narrowed his list to ten schools–Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 142 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally...
NFL
On3.com

On3 Rankings: Nine newly minted Five-Star prospects

National recruiting site On3.com updated its 2022 basketball rankings on Monday. The latest round of updates expanded the entire list to 150 ranked recruits, and also took the number of five-stars from 11 to 20. Let’s take a look through the nine newly minted five-star prospects. New five-stars. 6-11...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu Basketball#East Carolina#Diving#Mustangs#American
On3.com

This Week in Kentucky Basketball: Toughest Stretch of the Season

The Kentucky Basketball team is set to embark on the toughest stretch of their season this week. In fact, it will be arguably the most difficult two-week stretch of any team in college basketball this season. The Wildcats travel to KenPom #10 Tennessee on Tuesday before hosting KenPom #18 Alabama on Saturday. Then, it is #16 LSU in Rupp Arena next Wednesday followed by a trip to #22 Arkansas. No team has played four consecutive games against KenPom top 22 programs this season.
BASKETBALL
ocolly.com

On point without 3-pointers: OSU dominates West Virginia

Well into the second half, Oklahoma State had yet to make a 3-pointer. It did not matter. The Cowboys dominated. OSU beat the West Virginia Mountaineers 81-58 on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena. When junior guard Keylan Boone made OSU’s first 3-pointer of the game, a swish from the corner...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

CBS overhauls its Top 25 and 1 after upset-filled Saturday

Saturday’s slate of college basketball matchups included some intriguing games with some huge upsets. Six ranked teams lost on Saturday, resulting in some major changes in the latest CBS Sports Top 25 and 1. Auburn got back in the win column against Texas A&M, improving to 23-2 on the...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
stakingtheplains.com

Post-Game Thoughts: Texas Tech 82, TCU 69

This is a situation where TCU regressed to what they actually are rather than what they presented in the first half. That’s part of staying the course where they made 41% of their 3-point shots, 7 of 17, and then went ahead and made 4 of 10 in the second half. For the year, TCU has only made 30% of those 3-point shots, so definitely out of the norm. They shot 48% overall in the first half and 44% in the second What they didn’t do well was hold onto the ball and we’ll get to that in a second. TCU scored .93 points per possession while Texas Tech scored 1.3 and that was the difference in the game, which is that they valued possessions and TCU did not.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

ECU has no answer for SMU in second half

Coming off its first road win of the season, East Carolina’s basketball team had reason for optimism entering Saturday evening’s game against SMU. And after a solid first half that resulted in just a three-point halftime deficit, even without their leading scorers doing much, the Pirates had to feel good about their chances.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Watertown Daily Times

No. 10 Baylor pulls away in 2nd half, beats West Virginia

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo had double-doubles, Jordan Lewis made consecutive 3-pointers to finally put No. 10 Baylor ahead to stay and the Bears beat West Virginia 75-57 on Saturday night. Smith had 30 points to match her career high and Egbo scored 13. Both...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

LOOK: Lane Kiffin debuts custom transfer portal hoodies

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was one of the most active coaches in the transfer portal this offseason. It was almost like #ComeToTheSip was becoming #TransferToTheSip. Kiffin had that same idea, and he literally put it on a shirt. Earlier this week, Kiffin tweeted a picture of some new hoodies...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Clayton News Daily

No. 8 Kansas makes late run, holds on to beat Oklahoma, 71-69

Jalen Wilson scored 22 points to lead No. 8 Kansas to a 71-69 win over Oklahoma on Saturday in Lawrence, Kan. The Sooners had a chance to send the game to overtime, but Jordan Goldwire's step-back jumper in the final seconds bounced off the front of the rim and Oklahoma couldn't corral the ball before time expired.
LAWRENCE, KS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
45K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy