49ers WR Deebo Samuel admitted that he was surprised to see his rushing opportunities increase as much as they did in the second half of the season. “It kind of caught me by surprise, not going to lie,” Samuel told Pro Football Talk. “It started midseason, [49ers coach] Kyle [Shanahan] came to me he was like, ‘Hey Deebo, we’re going to hand you the ball a little bit this week.’ Then from there on it’s just, ‘All right, you’re getting more carries here, you’re getting more carries, you’re getting more carries.’ It just kept growing.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO