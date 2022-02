Sunday afternoon, the UConn Huskies made the trip to Madison Square Garden to take on the St. John’s Red Storm for the second leg of their regular season series against each other. The last time both squared off was back in mid-January up in Storrs, Connecticut were the Huskies won in a game that was a close one by a score of 86 to 78 as Adama Sanogo had one of his best games on the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO