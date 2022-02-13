ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame football future schedules

By Patrick Engel about 7 hours
 1 day ago
(Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Notre Dame football has games scheduled deep into the 2030s.

The program’s agreement with the ACC calls for an average of five games per year against ACC opponents from 2014-37. There are some years with four and others with six, though. Elsewhere, the Irish set home-and-home series with several Power Five programs and one Group of Five team, with the farthest away being a 2033-34 series with Michigan.

Other home-and-homes on the docket include in-state opponents Purdue (six times in the 2020s) and Indiana (2030-31). The Irish will also play two-game sets with Texas A&M (2024-25), Arkansas (2025, 2028), Michigan State (2026-27), Alabama (2029-30) and Florida (2031-32).

Notre Dame plays Wisconsin in Green Bay in 2026, a makeup for the postponed game in 2020. The Irish and Badgers began a previously agreed upon two-game series last season in Chicago. Games against South Florida in 2029 (road) and 2031 (home) are the final two-thirds of a three-game contract that began with a home game in 2020.

Notre Dame’s series against Navy runs through 2032. The Irish’s contract with rival USC runs through 2026, and its deal with Stanford is through 2024. Notre Dame has played the Midshipmen annually since 1927 and the Trojans each year since 1946 – save for 2020 cancellations due to COVID-19. It has played the Cardinal each season since 1997, with a one-year hiatus in 2020.

The 2022 schedule is complete, but the Irish have at least one opening in 2023 and beyond.

Upcoming schedule quick facts:

• The 2025 Notre Dame at Arkansas game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs. They were supposed to play in 2020 at Notre Dame Stadium, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 and rescheduled for 2028.

• As it stands, the road game at South Florida will be Notre Dame’s first visit to a Group of Five school since Temple in 2015.

• Notre Dame last played regional rivals Michigan in 2019 and Michigan State in 2017.

• The 2022 game against California is a standalone game with no return date to Berkley, Calif. The Irish and Golden Bears have not played since 1967.

• Notre Dame has not played Indiana since 1991. The road game in that series will be the Irish’s first trip to Bloomington since 1950.

• The 2024 game at Georgia Tech will be played at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL’s Falcons.

Here’s a look at every game Notre Dame has scheduled through 2036. This chart will be updated as more games are announced.

