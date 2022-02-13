ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl Sunday Happy Hour Specials available at KSBar and Grille

KSBar and Grille

We don’t do Happy Hours, we do Happy DAYS! And guess what? We’ve got good news. These deals are here to stay and Super Bowl Sunday is no different.

Come down to KSBar and Grille today and treat yourself to Happy Hour Specials that feature $2 pints of domestic beer, $2.75 for a well drink, $3 for a glass of wine, $3.50 for a shot of Fireball, and plenty more! Bottomless mimosas are just $15. These drinks might as well be free!

You might want to call ahead though. We’re expecting a busy day…

While you’re here, go ahead and purchase some KSBar gift cards.

Here’s a friendly reminder to tip your courteous wait staff. As many of you already know, the servers at KSBar and Grille do an excellent job and deserve some extra cash thrown their way. Use the money you saved on drinks to spread the love.

Go ‘Cats!

