Texas Tech lands commitment from four-star S Brenden Jordan

This new chapter of Texas Tech football is translating on the recruiting trail.

Brenden Jordan, an On300 safety from Mansfield (Texas) High School in the Dallas Metroplex, pledged to the Red Raiders on Sunday. Arkansas and Arizona were other finalists for the nation’s No. 13-ranked safety and No. 172 overall player, according to the On3 Consensus.

Jordan, whose family hails from Arkansas and grew up a fan of the Razorbacks, found himself gravitating toward Joey McGuire’s coaching staff with deep ties to the Lone Star State.

“For me, it came down to visits and the location of the school and how homie they made it feel,” Jordan detailed to On3. “Sometimes you can feel wanted there and it’s about the relationships with the coaches and the vibe with the players.”

James Blanchard and Joey McGuire both recruited Jordan at Baylor. His first offer came from Emmett Jones, the Red Raiders’ new — and old — receivers coach at his previous post at Kansas.

That momentum instantly translated over to Lubbock.

“On our second visit there, Coach McGuire sat down and ate with my family for like an hour. He’s a regular down-to-earth person,” Jordan began. “It’s a great staff. Coach Jones is a real personable guy, a can’t-miss guy. Coach Blanchard and I talk almost every single day.”

Texas Tech is off to a fast start in-state with its 2023 class.

Jordan, a top-30 player in-state, joins four-stars Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Tyrone West in the fold.

“I feel like the past couple of years you’ve seen the change,” Jordan said of the Red Raiders. “The bowl win against Mississippi State. The energy and the culture is changing up there, and personally, I love it. I love the city and it feels a lot like Mansfield.”