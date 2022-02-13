U.S. Border Agents Rescue Haitian Migrants Stranded Crossing The Rio Grande

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass Station encountered three migrants stranded in the middle of the Rio Grande River, Feb. 12.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., agents were conducting line watch duties near International Bridge No. 2 when they observed what appeared to be a family unit, crossing the Rio Grande.

As the individuals neared the U.S. riverbank, the ground they were standing on collapsed and they plunged into deep water. The family began to struggle to stay afloat as the swift current carried them downriver.

In an attempt to save their lives, one agent quickly jumped into the river and another agent hurled a rescue bag that unfortunately didn’t reach the group.

The agent in the river managed to pull the mother and child to safety then dared the waters once more to rescue the adult male.

The man had been underwater for an extended period before the agent was able to reach him.

Upon being pulled to safety, agents rendered aid and contacted Emergency Medical Services. The family was evaluated by EMS, who recommended they be transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The 33-year-old man, 34-year-old woman, and 5-year-old girl, all from Haiti, received medical care and were released from the hospital.

“All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies and guidelines,” said US Border Patrol in a statement.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

