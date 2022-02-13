ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

U.S. Border Agents Rescue Haitian Migrants Stranded Crossing The Rio Grande

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQFQV_0eDLeSNz00

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass Station encountered three migrants stranded in the middle of the Rio Grande River, Feb. 12.

At approximately 7:40 a.m., agents were conducting line watch duties near International Bridge No. 2 when they observed what appeared to be a family unit, crossing the Rio Grande.

As the individuals neared the U.S. riverbank, the ground they were standing on collapsed and they plunged into deep water. The family began to struggle to stay afloat as the swift current carried them downriver.

In an attempt to save their lives, one agent quickly jumped into the river and another agent hurled a rescue bag that unfortunately didn’t reach the group.

The agent in the river managed to pull the mother and child to safety then dared the waters once more to rescue the adult male.

The man had been underwater for an extended period before the agent was able to reach him.

Upon being pulled to safety, agents rendered aid and contacted Emergency Medical Services. The family was evaluated by EMS, who recommended they be transported to a local hospital for further treatment.

The 33-year-old man, 34-year-old woman, and 5-year-old girl, all from Haiti, received medical care and were released from the hospital.

“All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies and guidelines,” said US Border Patrol in a statement.

To report suspicious activity, call the Del Rio Sector’s toll-free number at 1-866-511-8727.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

‘It Has To Stop’: Border Agents Find Two 5-Year-Old Girls Crossing Without Adults In Two-Day Period

Border Patrol in Del Rio encountered two five-year-old girls without adults crossing from Mexico into Texas over a two-day period. Agents in the Del Rio sector of the southwest border, where the two girls were found, encountered over 160 unaccompanied migrant children between Feb. 4-11, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a Friday press release. Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021, border agents in the Del Rio sector encountered 2, 280 unaccompanied minors, compared to 1,305 during the same time period the previous year.
DEL RIO, TX
The Free Press - TFP

Special Prosecutor Looks To Have Evidence Connecting Hillary’s 2016 Campaign In Scheme To Spy On Trump

Liberals scoffed and ridiculed Donald Trump when he claimed he was being spied on during the 2016 election. Now, special prosecutor John Durham seems to have validated the assertion, and vindicated Trump. According to the Washington Examiner on Saturday, an information technology executive connected to a Democratic lawyer who once...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Free Press - TFP

“All Hell Would Break Loose” Trump Slams Mainstream Media Covering For Clinton

On Saturday it was revealed that an information technology executive connected to a Democratic lawyer who once worked for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign “exploited” internet traffic at Trump Tower, Trump’s Central Park West apartment building, and the Executive Office of the president after Trump was elected to try to create the narrative that Trump’s organization had a secret back channel to a Kremlin-controlled bank.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#Haitian#U S Border Patrol#Eagle Pass Station#Ems#The Del Rio Sector#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
Daily Mail

Shocking photo shows 132 migrants crammed inside a tractor trailer after it was pulled over by US border agents in Texas

U.S. Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt when they found 132 migrants inside a tractor trailer in Texas. El Paso Sector's agents assigned to the Ysleta Station were tipped off Sunday about smuggling activities that were taking place at an abandoned building and of a second location that was also being utilized by the smugglers.
IMMIGRATION
Turnto10.com

Border Patrol agents report a rise in unaccompanied children crossing Rio Grande

DEL RIO, Texas (WOAI/KABB) – Border Patrol agents have seen a significant rise in unaccompanied children, reporting they have found more than 160 since February 4. The Del Rio Sector reports over 2,280 children discovered just between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. That number has gone up since last year, where only 1,305 children were found.
IMMIGRATION
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Rescue Cuban Illegals from Drowning in the Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, TX – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass South Station rescued two illegal aliens struggling to cross the Rio Grande, Jan. 27. At approximately 6:45 p.m., agents encountered a group of aliens entering the country illegally through the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass. The agents recognized two subjects were having difficulty crossing the river and attempted to throw flotation devices toward them but were unsuccessful in reaching the illegals. The agents observed one individual growing weaker from the force of the current and decided to enter the…
EAGLE PASS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
Daily Mail

More than 800 unaccompanied children stopped by border patrol agents for crossing into U.S. from during a recent two-day stretch as new CBP data reveals over 2 million migrants were encountered at the Southern border in all of 2021

More than 800 migrant children were found alone wandering along the United States' southern border during a span of two days, according to data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. U.S. Border Patrol agents last Thursday detained 336 unaccompanied minors, compared with December 30 when 150 children were found...
IMMIGRATION
foxsanantonio.com

Border Patrol agents save family of three in daring rescue

DEL RIO, Texas - A family of three from Haiti was saved from drowning after U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued them from the Rio Grande. According to officials, around 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, agents assigned to Del Rio Sector's Eagle Pass Station saw a family crossing the Rio Grande near International Bridge No. 2.
DEL RIO, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

US Border Patrol agents shot at from Mexico

U.S. Border Patrol agents were shot at while patrolling the Rio Grande Valley Sector in Texas, along the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday night. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agency (CBP) confirmed in an emailed statement to American Military News on Thursday that agents responded to a report of suspected migrants near Fronton on Wednesday night and then reported shots fired from the Mexican side of the border. Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) the Starr County Sheriff’s Office and additional CBP agents responded to the location.
TEXAS STATE
pbs.org

“Death Valley for Migrants”: The Invisible Cost of Border Crossing

This is the question at the center of the immigration debate and its ramifications. Conversations around illegal border crossings often result in the dehumanization of migrants. These are people we’re talking about and, separate from conversations about the reality of immigration laws, “no human being is ever illegal,” as Isabel Johnston wrote in the Immigration and Human Rights Law Review. Actions can be illegal, but people cannot.
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Kidnapped US citizen, 14 others rescued in Nuevo Laredo

A U.S. citizen and 14 other kidnapping victims were rescued in Nuevo Laredo, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. On Feb. 8, the Federal Bureau of Investigation contacted the Border Patrol Laredo Foreign Operations Branch concerning information they received about a U.S. citizen woman who had been kidnapped and was being held against her will at a location in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.
LAREDO, TX
myrgv.com

2 arrested after 188 pounds of cocaine found in vehicle

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested two people Saturday after officers found nearly 200 pounds of cocaine hidden in their vehicle. Luis Hernandez Reyes, born in 1989, and Merle Ramirez Gonzalez, born in 1981, both of Mexico, are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a little more than 188 pounds of cocaine.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
103K+
Followers
13K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy