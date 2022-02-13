ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK reports 41,270 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths on Sunday

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 41,270 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Sunday, government data showed.

That compared with 46,025 cases and 167 deaths reported a day earlier.

