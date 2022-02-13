UK reports 41,270 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths on Sunday

Scotland has recorded two more coronavirus deaths and a further 5,593 positive cases of the virus.The figures, provided in the daily update from the Scottish Government take the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 10,433.Due to registry offices being closed at the weekends, the death figure reported could be lower than normal.Today, 5,593 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus 958 people were in hospital yesterday which is 32 fewer than the day before. Sadly two more people who tested positive have died (10,433 in total) Latest update...
