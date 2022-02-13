UK reports 41,270 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths on Sunday

A sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of coronavirus is able to spread faster than the original, analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has found.The UKHSA said BA.2 – a strain first detected in December – had a comparatively higher growth rate in all observed areas of England, meaning cases were increasing faster than they were for BA.1, known commonly as the Omicron variant.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser for the UKHSA, said: “We now know that BA.2 has an increased growth rate, which can be seen in all regions in England.“We have also learnt that BA.2 has a...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 16 DAYS AGO