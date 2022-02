The CPI numbers came out Thursday and registered a historic annualized 7.5% inflation rate. That’s the biggest high in 40 years and why they are calling it historic, but if you can remember these numbers were called historic just a few months ago! The inflation was supposed to slow down this year, but so far that has not happened and it is helping to drive the value of bonds down and bond yields up, which right now is the strongest trend in the financial markets.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO