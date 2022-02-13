ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Martin likens Swansea City win to Wales' Six Nations triumph against Scotland

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Martin compared Swansea City's comeback victory over Bristol City to Wales' Six Nations triumph over Scotland. Martin was at the Principality Stadium to see Wales fight back to beat Scotland on Saturday. Twenty-four hours later, the former Scotland defender watched from the touchline as his side recovered from...

www.bbc.com

