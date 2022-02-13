ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Nyla Rose Names Wrestlers Who Inspired Her

By Danny Wolstanholme
wrestlinginc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer AEW Women’s World Champion, Nyla Rose, was featured this week on Good Morning Washington as they continued their “I Am Black History” series, to celebrate Black History Month in the United States. Rose, who became the first transgender wrestler in any major American promotion, briefly...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
Financial World

Sasha Banks: relationships, loves, contraptions and ring

Sasha Banks is an American wrestler under contract with WWE, where she battles on the SmackDown roster. In WWE she has once held the NXT Women's Championship, five times the Raw Women's Championship, once the SmackDown Women's Championship and twice the Women's Tag Team Championship (with Bayley), of which she was the inaugural champion; she is therefore the fourth woman in the federation to have achieved the Triple Crown and the third to have achieved the Grand Slam.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Announces He Is Getting Surgery

On the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff informed he is going to have a minor surgery done on his finger. “I can’t extend my finger,” Bischoff said. “This other one is getting the same thing. It’s called Dupuytren’s Contracture. What it is, is on the inside of my hand is a growth of tissue that forms on the tendon that controls your fingers. I had it on this hand. I had it operated on and you can see the scars. It’s common.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mike Chioda Says Top Star Deserves Another WWE Title Run

During an AdFreeShows.com exclusive Monday Mailbag Podcast with Mike Chioda, the former WWE referee spoke about the Royal Rumble a couple of weeks ago and why he was upset not to see so many surprises at the event. Chioda mentioned how he heard about some of the chaos backstage that was reported after the match ended and revealed who he would’ve liked to see appear at the Rumble.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Former WWE Star Looking Jacked

Former WWE star Enzo Amore, now known as nZo on the independent wrestling scene, posted a recent photo to social media. In it, the outspoken character looks to be more ripped than ever. nZo did some work with Major League Wrestling in the latter part of 2021. More recently, he’s...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Lita Details The Moment WWE Asked Her To Wrestle Becky Lynch

WWE star Lita sat down with Denise Salcedo to detail how her recent run with WWE came together. Lita was part of the 2022 Royal Rumble match, and appeared on Smackdown building to the event, and she told Salcedo she got the call from WWE while she was already training for a return.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Comments On Recent WWE Releases

In an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, WWE star The Miz was asked about WWE releasing several talents since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. The Miz admitted it was tough to watch colleagues and friends get released, with him pointing specifically to long-time friend and tag team partner, John Morrison. Ultimately, however, Miz concludes that you have to do what you have to do and try to be the best star you can be for the fans.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nyla Rose
Person
Vickie Guerrero
PWMania

Darby Allin Offers Wrestler An AEW Contract During Defy Event

At Saturday night’s Defy Year V event in Seattle, WA, AEW star Darby Allin made a surprise appearance. Allin ended up offering Nick Wayne a contract with AEW after Wayne had lost an interim Defy World Championship match against Christopher Daniels. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted that Wayne, who...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chad Gable Reveals The WWE WrestleMania 38 Match He Wants Most

During the latest episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, The Alpha Academy joined the show to talk about their run as RAW Tag Team Champions and feud with RK-Bro. On this past episode of Monday Night RAW, we saw the first ever “Quiz Bowl” between the two groups as the final stage of the Academic Challenge, which RK-Bro won to earn themselves another shot at regaining the Tag Titles. During the show, we also saw Chad Gable receive his first televised pinfall victory in nearly two years on Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Having yet to have his own WrestleMania moment, Chad Gable spoke about why he’d like to have that rematch at WrestleMania rather than the Elimination Chamber, and what his and Otis’ goal is for Mania 38.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Says Shaquille O’Neal Thanked Every Wrestler Backstage In AEW

During a recent appearance on Z100 New York’s Josh Martinez, AEW President Tony Khan commented on Shaquille O’Neal being in AEW, how he thanked every wrestler backstage, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On AEW’s best celebrity guests: “Dan is a friend...
WWE
411mania.com

Seth Rollins On Why He Wore His Shield Gear For Match With Roman Reigns

In an interview with Claibs Online on Super Bowl Radio Row (via Wrestling Inc), Seth Rollins spoke about why he came out in his Shield gear for his match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Rollins would eventually win the match via disqualification, only to get attacked by Reigns...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Racism#Combat#American
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown recap, review: Ronda Rousey packs a punch in SmackDown return

Ronda Rousey appeared on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week to once again make her presence felt – both figuratively and literally. Welcome back to the "Highs and Lows," this time covering the 2/11/22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown featuring appearances from Rousey and Goldberg, as well Charlotte Flair defending her title in the main event.
WWE
PWMania

Photos of Thumbtacks In Brian Myers’ Body Following Impact Wrestling Main Event

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode was headlined by a brutal No DQ match, which saw W. Morrissey defeat Brian Myers. The finish saw Morrissey deliver two BQE powerbombs onto a pile of thumbtacks to get the pin and the win. Myers took to Twitter after the show and posted several photos of thumbtacks in his back, arm, hand and head.
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Referee Comments On Possible Locker Room Turmoil In The Company

During his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE referee Mike Chioda talked about there possibly being locker room turmoil in the company with Wrestlemania 38 approaching:. “I know there’s probably a lot of turmoil going on about who’s coming in, who’s taking over and getting to that WrestleMania. When you win that Royal Rumble, boy, the main thing for them to do is to say ‘Point to the WrestleMania sign.’ And if you’re a talent working hard 365 days a year to get to that WrestleMania point and of course, you have to get through the Rumble and certain points in the Rumble to get to ‘Mania. I’m sure there was the talent that was upset, there was talent upset over the years that thought they should have won the Rumble.”
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite And Rampage

— AEW announced during last night’s Rampage that the following matches will take place on Wednesday’s Dynamite – Bryan Danielson vs. Lee Moriarty, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin, and Wardlow vs. Max Caster in a Face of the Revolution ladder match qualifier. Here is the updated lineup for Wednesday’s Dynamite:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Santos Escobar Names WWE Main Roster Stars He Wants In NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 star Santos Escobar sat down with Mike Johnson of PWInsider to promote his NXT Championship match against current champion Bron Breakker this Tuesday on NXT: Vengeance Day. With the recent arrivals of WWE main roster stars AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler, who wants a shot at the...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Confirms Elimination Chamber Match With Ronda Rousey

The third women’s match is now official for the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. We noted before how Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was planned for WWE’s return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Following developments on tonight’s SmackDown, WWE has now confirmed the tag team bout for Elimination Chamber.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy