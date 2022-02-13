ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trippier's free kick helps Newcastle to 3rd straight EPL win

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier scored from a free kick for the...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Independent

Is Newcastle vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle United play Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon in what is set to be an entertaining clash that has significance at the bottom of the table. Alain Saint-Maximin starred in Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Everton on Tuesday, a result which lifted the Magpies out of the relegation zone, while Philippe Coutinho was again on target for Villa in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Leeds. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are looking to continue their survival push, with Everton now firmly in their sights as they look to pull away from the bottom three while Villa are targeting a top-half...
Tribal Football

Jenas: Disastrous for Newcastle if Trippier injury serious

Former Newcastle midfielder Jermaine Jenas says Kieran Trippier's injury must be a concern for the club. He wrote for BBC Sport: "It would be disastrous for Newcastle if Kieran Trippier's foot injury is serious - yes, he is already that important to them. "Hopefully the problem he suffered in Sunday's...
BBC

Kieran Trippier: Newcastle defender fractures foot

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier fractured a foot in Sunday's Premier League win over Aston Villa. The England international, a £12m January signing, scored a free-kick in the 1-0 victory at St James' Park before being replaced in the 48th minute. After the game manager Eddie Howe said Trippier...
kion546.com

Trippier out for Newcastle with broken foot

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier must take a break from his fast start to life at Newcastle after sustaining a broken left foot. Scans have shown the England full back fractured the fifth metatarsal bone during the 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. The northeast club didn’t give an exact timeframe for Trippier’s absence and only said he “will be sidelined for the club’s upcoming fixtures.” Trippier is one of five January signings by the club, which has recently come under Saudi ownership. He scored the winner from a direct free kick against Villa. He also curled home a free kick in the 3-1 victory over Everton last Tuesday.
CityXtra

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne on the Verge of Historic Landmarks - Norwich City vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League in midweek, after their 2-0 win against Thomas Frank’s well-drilled Brentford outfit at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side are now unbeaten across 14 consecutive games in the Premier League, coming into the clash at Carrow Road in fine form in what will almost certainly be a worrying sign for Dean Smith's side.
The Independent

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday. The Reds also have a...
CBS Sports

Christian Eriksen introduced to Brentford crowd as London derby with Crystal Palace ends in scoreless draw

LONDON -- Brentford and Crystal Palace should be absolutely fine. If their performances and underlying metrics tell even half the truth with nearly two-thirds of a season to be played, they are of a high enough footballing standard that they will soon be able to push clear of the half-dozen sides below them (and a few more in Palace's case). But Saturday's 0-0 draw might not entirely allay any fears the more pessimistic sections of their fanbase might have as the likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Everton begin to pick up points.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League score and result as Adams cancels Sancho goal

Manchester United’s frustrating season continued when they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.United started brightly at Old Trafford, creating several early openings before Jadon Sancho got on the end of Marcus Rashford’s low cross to fire the hosts in front in the 21st minute.However, United, just as they did against Burnley in midweek, dropped off after scoring and again conceded early in the second half, when Scotland international Che Adams slotted home in the 48th minute to equalise.Saints wasted two great chances to complete the turnaround as the Old...
