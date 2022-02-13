Trippier's free kick helps Newcastle to 3rd straight EPL win

Newcastle United play Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon in what is set to be an entertaining clash that has significance at the bottom of the table. Alain Saint-Maximin starred in Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Everton on Tuesday, a result which lifted the Magpies out of the relegation zone, while Philippe Coutinho was again on target for Villa in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Leeds. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are looking to continue their survival push, with Everton now firmly in their sights as they look to pull away from the bottom three while Villa are targeting a top-half...
Eddie Howe is keeping his fingers crossed after Kieran Trippier was taken to hospital for X-rays on the same afternoon he fired Newcastle to an invaluable Premier League victory over Aston Villa. The £12million January signing scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory at St James’ Park 10 minutes...
Former Newcastle midfielder Jermaine Jenas says Kieran Trippier's injury must be a concern for the club. He wrote for BBC Sport: "It would be disastrous for Newcastle if Kieran Trippier's foot injury is serious - yes, he is already that important to them. "Hopefully the problem he suffered in Sunday's...
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier fractured a foot in Sunday's Premier League win over Aston Villa. The England international, a £12m January signing, scored a free-kick in the 1-0 victory at St James' Park before being replaced in the 48th minute. After the game manager Eddie Howe said Trippier...
This was winter at its worst, cold, damp and colourless, a bleak and miserable sort of day, the type that sucks the joy out of you the moment you step outside your front door. Newcastle United, though, are warming up nicely. This narrow, scrappy, diligent victory over Aston Villa gave...
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier must take a break from his fast start to life at Newcastle after sustaining a broken left foot. Scans have shown the England full back fractured the fifth metatarsal bone during the 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. The northeast club didn’t give an exact timeframe for Trippier’s absence and only said he “will be sidelined for the club’s upcoming fixtures.” Trippier is one of five January signings by the club, which has recently come under Saudi ownership. He scored the winner from a direct free kick against Villa. He also curled home a free kick in the 3-1 victory over Everton last Tuesday.
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says he has everything crossed in the hope that Kieran Trippier hasn't broken a broken his foot after he was forced off just two minutes into the second half of today's one-nil victory over Aston Villa. Trippier scored a second free-kick in as many games...
With a lack of attempts on goal by either side, the Argentine had a quiet day at the office and had no chance on Newcastle United’s lone goal of the game via a Kieran Trippier free-kick. Matty Cash: 6/10. Was often the furthest man forward on a number of...
NORWICH, England (AP) — Raheem Sterling scored a hat trick as Manchester City beat Norwich 4-0 to move 12 points clear in the English Premier League on Saturday. Phil Foden also scored at Carrow Road as City extended its unbeaten run in the league to 15 games. Second-placed Liverpool...
Chelsea beat Palmeiras to win the Club World Cup thanks to Kai Havertz's extra time penalty. The first half saw the Blues dominate in terms of possession, but they were unable to truly threaten their opponents. Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring with a thumping header but Raphael Veiga equalised from the spot after a Thiago Silva handball.
Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League in midweek, after their 2-0 win against Thomas Frank’s well-drilled Brentford outfit at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side are now unbeaten across 14 consecutive games in the Premier League, coming into the clash at Carrow Road in fine form in what will almost certainly be a worrying sign for Dean Smith's side.
Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
City, who suffered an agonising 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League Final in Portugal last summer, travel to the Portuguese capital to face Sporting Lisbon for the first time in almost a decade. The two sides last met in the Europa League in 2012, with Lisbon winning on...
BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday. The Reds also have a...
LONDON -- Brentford and Crystal Palace should be absolutely fine. If their performances and underlying metrics tell even half the truth with nearly two-thirds of a season to be played, they are of a high enough footballing standard that they will soon be able to push clear of the half-dozen sides below them (and a few more in Palace's case). But Saturday's 0-0 draw might not entirely allay any fears the more pessimistic sections of their fanbase might have as the likes of Newcastle, Norwich and Everton begin to pick up points.
MANCHESTER, England, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Manchester United's frustrating season continued when they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday. United started brightly, creating several early openings before Jadon Sancho got on the end of Marcus Rashford's low cross to...
In a match it was expected to win, Manchester United was thwarted again, settling for another 1-1 draw that merely serves to pull it level with West Ham for fourth place in the English Premier League, which will come with a berth in the UEFA Champions League at season's end.
Manchester United’s frustrating season continued when they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.United started brightly at Old Trafford, creating several early openings before Jadon Sancho got on the end of Marcus Rashford’s low cross to fire the hosts in front in the 21st minute.However, United, just as they did against Burnley in midweek, dropped off after scoring and again conceded early in the second half, when Scotland international Che Adams slotted home in the 48th minute to equalise.Saints wasted two great chances to complete the turnaround as the Old...
Comments / 0