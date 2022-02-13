Trippier's free kick helps Newcastle to 3rd straight EPL win

Newcastle United play Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon in what is set to be an entertaining clash that has significance at the bottom of the table. Alain Saint-Maximin starred in Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Everton on Tuesday, a result which lifted the Magpies out of the relegation zone, while Philippe Coutinho was again on target for Villa in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Leeds. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are looking to continue their survival push, with Everton now firmly in their sights as they look to pull away from the bottom three while Villa are targeting a top-half...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO