Premier League

Wolves win 2-0 at Tottenham to boost top-4 hopes in EPL

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

LONDON (AP) — Wolverhampton took advantage of dreadful defending by Tottenham to...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

vavel.com

Tottenham 0-2 Wolves: Early goals earn visitors a deserved victory

Wolverhampton Wanderers marched to their fourth consecutive league away win as pathetic fallacy mirrored Tottenham Hotspur's performance on a wet and windy day at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Raul Jimenez put the visitors ahead just six minutes in with an accomplished finish from just inside the area, before Leander Dendoncker...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves cruise to victory over Tottenham

Wolverhampton Wanderers comfortably beat Tottenham Hotspur to move above them in the table and inflict a third successive Premier League defeat on Antonio Conte's side. Tottenham gifted the visitors two goals in the opening 20 minutes thanks to a mixture of calamitous defending and poor goalkeeping by Hugo Lloris in north London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Tottenham 0-2 Wolves in Premier League

Thanks for staying with us and following every moment of Tottenham 0x2 Wolverhampton. Wolves beat Spurs at home this morning. We're done here. You follow everything from Brazilian and world sports here on VAVEL. Thanks for the company. 11:00 AM5 hours ago. BEST MOMENTS:. Did you lose the game? No...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham 0-2 Wolves: Errors galore as Spurs slip to third straight defeat

Wolves made it three Premier League defeats on the spin for Tottenham after two first-half goals punished Antonio Conte’s sloppy side in a 2-0 win. In a game where Tottenham fans defied a plea from the club by continuing to chant the Y-word, their side fell behind on six minutes where a calamity spell of goalkeeping from Hugo Lloris allowed Raul Jimenez to volley home in splendid fashion. Spurs were totally culpable in their own downfall and could not have been any more generous in helping Wolves to a two-goal lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Wolves final score: Sorry Spurs lose again

LONDON — Tottenham Hotspur were beaten for the third-straight Premier League game, as Antonio Conte’s side slumped to another sloppy defeat. Wolves scored twice early as Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker finished, and the visitors could have scored five in the first half. In the second half Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves punish woeful Tottenham to bolster top four hopes and heap more misery on Antonio Conte

As the rain fell on Antonio Conte during this miserable defeat to Wolves, two thoughts would have drifted across the Italian’s mind. One, which is a not a new realisation, is the scale of the task he faces to turn Tottenham into a side that looks even remotely capable of finishing in the top four, and two, that when things really go wrong at Spurs they invariably do so in spectacular and calamitous fashion.Bruno Lage’s impressive Wolves side are now a point ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League table and in touching distance of the top four with games...
PREMIER LEAGUE
