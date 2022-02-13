Dortmund cuts Bayern's lead with 3-0 win at Union Berlin

Chelsea were forced to go all the way, but finally get them all in. The European champions became the world champions, and just the fifth club to win every major trophy, after Kai Havertz again won them a major final.This was through a contentious penalty against Palmeiras that was probably the right decision, but again raises the possibility that the rule is wrong. Chelsea will fairly argue that it was a similarly harsh call on Thiago Silva that forced them all the way to extra-time in the first place, but the details won’t matter to history. Neither will an unconvincing...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO