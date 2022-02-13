ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Dortmund cuts Bayern's lead with 3-0 win at Union Berlin

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

BERLIN (AP) — Marco Reus scored twice to lead Borussia Dortmund to a...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Reus
fearthewall.com

Man of the Match Poll: BVB Cruise to 3-0 Victory Over Union Berlin

I must admit, I wasn’t especially optimistic about Borussia Dortmund’s chances against Union Berlin today. It just has the feel of the kind of game that BVB would make a mess of. Union Berlin are a really tough side at home, and Dortmund love a banana skin. But I was very pleasantly surprised when BVB put the game to bed relatively early on, going 2-0 up through two Marco Reus goals inside half an hour.
SOCCER
FanSided

UEFA Champions League: 16 remain on road to St. Petersburg

Interesting matchups in Champions League Round of 16. The Champions League is back with the first knock-out round. With a day to go before the action returns, let’s look at who plays who. While at it, I will make my prediction for each tie. Without further ado, here is what to look forward to.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Union Berlin#Ap#Bayern Munich#Bayer Leverkusen
FanSided

Bayern Munich ready to extend contract of Alexander Nubel

As soon as reports emerged in Germany about the possible contract renewal of Manuel Neuer, there had been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Alexander Nubel at Bayern Munich. The young German goalkeeper is expected to leave if Neuer signs a new contract renewal. The latest update from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Lothar Matthäus: Niklas Süle was not appreciated enough at Bayern Munich

Lothar Matthäus believes that Niklas Süle was not appreciated enough during his time at Bayern Munich, prompting him to join Borussia Dortmund. Borussia Dortmund announced the surprise signing of Niklas Süle last week, with the German international set to join on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in the summer. A lot has been said and written about Süle’s surprise decision to swap Bavaria for Dortmund, with those in charge at Bayern aiming some criticism at the 26 year old.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds: Expert picks for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Sporting vs. Manchester City, more

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with the start of the knockout stages, highlighted by the massive showdown at Parc de Princes as Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain host Real Madrid. Half of the round of 16 will play their first legs this week, with two matches on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday. Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City are also in action over the next couple days. As always, you can see all of the games live on CBS and Paramount+.
UEFA
The Independent

Chelsea win Club World Cup as Kai Havertz scores extra-time penalty against Palmeiras

Chelsea were forced to go all the way, but finally get them all in. The European champions became the world champions, and just the fifth club to win every major trophy, after Kai Havertz again won them a major final.This was through a contentious penalty against Palmeiras that was probably the right decision, but again raises the possibility that the rule is wrong. Chelsea will fairly argue that it was a similarly harsh call on Thiago Silva that forced them all the way to extra-time in the first place, but the details won’t matter to history. Neither will an unconvincing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Atalanta vs. Juventus score: Juve score stoppage-time equalizer after Ruslan Malinovskyi's stunning opener

Sunday's match between Atalanta and Juventus was expected to be an emotional one, and the two sides delivered. Thanks to late heroics from Brazilian defender Danilo, Juventus ran their unbeaten streak to 11 in Serie A with a 1-1 draw against Atalanta on Sunday. Juve found a late answer after Atalanta opened the game with one of the top goals of the season in Serie A.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Chelsea maintains European domination of Club World Cup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chelsea extended Europe’s domination of the Club World Cup by beating Palmeiras 2-1 after extra time on Saturday to win the intercontinental title for the first time. Kai Havertz, the forward who scored Chelsea’s winner in last season’s Champions League final,...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy