Photos: US speedskater Erin Jackson wins Olympic gold in 500m

WPXI
 1 day ago

US speedskater Erin Jackson wins Olympic gold in 500m Erin Jackson of...

www.wpxi.com

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Gold Medal#American
WPXI

Photos: Humphries wins Olympic gold, Meyers Taylor takes silver in women's monobob

Photos: Humphries wins Olympic gold, Meyers Taylor takes silver in women's monobob From left, Elana Meyers Taylor, of the United States, Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, and Christine De Bruin, of Canada, pose at the podium for the women's monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
SPORTS
WPXI

Photos: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics

Photos: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics Kamila Valieva of Team ROC looks on during a training session on Day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium practice rink on February 14, 2022, in Beijing. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
SPORTS
WPXI

Photos: US takes gold in mixed team snowboard cross at 2022 Winter Olympics

US takes gold in mixed team snowboardcross From left silver medal winners Italy's Michela Moioli and Omar Visintin; gold medal winners United States' Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner; and bronze medal winners Canada's Meryeta O'Dine and Eliot Grondin celebrate during the venue award ceremony for the mixed team snowboard cross finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)
SPORTS
Sports
WPXI

Photos: US skaters Hubbell, Donohue win Olympic bronze in ice dance

Photos: US skaters Hubbell, Donohue win Olympic bronze in ice dance Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, of the United States, celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the ice dance competition during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
THEATER & DANCE
WPXI

Olympics Live: Shaun White heads to the Super Bowl

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Snowboarding icon Shaun White 's next big contest is the Super Bowl. He was bound for the airport less than 24 hours after he took his final competitive halfpipe ride at the Olympics. He's headed from Beijing...
NFL
WPXI

Olympics Live: Skater awaiting doping decision practices

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was in tears after a shaky practice Saturday at the Beijing Olympics that included a fall on a triple axel — a jump she typically executes without a problem. Valieva was...
SPORTS
Reuters

Alpine skiing-Swiss Suter on course for gold in women's downhill

YANQING, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Corinne Suter was in the gold medal position after the first 20 skiers had completed their runs in the women's downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Suter powered down the piste, known as 'The Rock', in a time of 1:31.87, beating Italy's...
SPORTS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Olympics Live: US men beat Switzerland 7-4 in curling

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The defending Olympic champion U.S. men’s curling team beat Switzerland 7-4 and moved within reach of a playoff berth. John Shuster’s team is in fourth place after its fourth win, with matches against the two bottom...
SPORTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Olympics Live: Goggia won't win 2nd straight downhill title

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Defending champion Sofia Goggia won’t win a second straight Olympic gold medal in the women’s downhill. The Italian took the lead in the race shortly after Mikaela Shiffrin completed her run but Corinne Suter then finished ahead of Goggia. Shiffrin was in 17th place with about half the racers still to come.
SPORTS

