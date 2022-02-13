Photos: US speedskater Erin Jackson wins Olympic gold in 500m

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
The US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has questioned why the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been allowed to compete at the Olympics while she was banned for a similar offence. On Monday, the court of arbitration for sport (Cas) ruled 15-year-old Valieva could continue to compete at the Winter...
Photos: Humphries wins Olympic gold, Meyers Taylor takes silver in women's monobob From left, Elana Meyers Taylor, of the United States, Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, and Christine De Bruin, of Canada, pose at the podium for the women's monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Photos: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics Kamila Valieva of Team ROC looks on during a training session on Day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium practice rink on February 14, 2022, in Beijing. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
US takes gold in mixed team snowboardcross From left silver medal winners Italy's Michela Moioli and Omar Visintin; gold medal winners United States' Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner; and bronze medal winners Canada's Meryeta O'Dine and Eliot Grondin celebrate during the venue award ceremony for the mixed team snowboard cross finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)
Photos: US skaters Hubbell, Donohue win Olympic bronze in ice dance Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, of the United States, celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the ice dance competition during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Snowboarding icon Shaun White 's next big contest is the Super Bowl. He was bound for the airport less than 24 hours after he took his final competitive halfpipe ride at the Olympics. He's headed from Beijing...
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was in tears after a shaky practice Saturday at the Beijing Olympics that included a fall on a triple axel — a jump she typically executes without a problem. Valieva was...
YANQING, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Corinne Suter was in the gold medal position after the first 20 skiers had completed their runs in the women's downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Suter powered down the piste, known as 'The Rock', in a time of 1:31.87, beating Italy's...
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The defending Olympic champion U.S. men’s curling team beat Switzerland 7-4 and moved within reach of a playoff berth. John Shuster’s team is in fourth place after its fourth win, with matches against the two bottom...
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Defending champion Sofia Goggia won’t win a second straight Olympic gold medal in the women’s downhill. The Italian took the lead in the race shortly after Mikaela Shiffrin completed her run but Corinne Suter then finished ahead of Goggia. Shiffrin was in 17th place with about half the racers still to come.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Legal troubles for the coach and others in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s orbit could emerge in the United States even after her doping case from the Beijing Games has been resolved. Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under the scope of a recently...
