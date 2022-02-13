Photos: US speedskater Erin Jackson wins Olympic gold in 500m

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
The US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has questioned why the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been allowed to compete at the Olympics while she was banned for a similar offence. On Monday, the court of arbitration for sport (Cas) ruled 15-year-old Valieva could continue to compete at the Winter...
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Led by Suzanne Schulting, the Netherlands won Olympic gold in the 3,000-meter relay in short track speedskating. Schulting collected her second gold and third medal overall in Beijing. She earned silver in the 500 and gold in...
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The Russian team started strong and finished strong Saturday in the women's four-person relay, winning another Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing. Yulia Stupak broke away early with nine women chasing. On the next leg, Natalia Nepryaeva...
YANQING, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Corinne Suter was in the gold medal position after the first 20 skiers had completed their runs in the women's downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Suter powered down the piste, known as 'The Rock', in a time of 1:31.87, beating Italy's...
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The defending Olympic champion U.S. men’s curling team beat Switzerland 7-4 and moved within reach of a playoff berth. John Shuster’s team is in fourth place after its fourth win, with matches against the two bottom...
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Defending champion Sofia Goggia won’t win a second straight Olympic gold medal in the women’s downhill. The Italian took the lead in the race shortly after Mikaela Shiffrin completed her run but Corinne Suter then finished ahead of Goggia. Shiffrin was in 17th place with about half the racers still to come.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Legal troubles for the coach and others in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s orbit could emerge in the United States even after her doping case from the Beijing Games has been resolved. Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under the scope of a recently...
