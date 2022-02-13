ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: US speedskater Erin Jackson wins Olympic gold in 500m

WFTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUS speedskater Erin Jackson wins Olympic gold in 500m Erin Jackson of...

www.wftv.com

Comments / 0

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Gold Medal#American
WFTV

Olympics Live: Dutch win 3,000M short track speedskating

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Led by Suzanne Schulting, the Netherlands won Olympic gold in the 3,000-meter relay in short track speedskating. Schulting collected her second gold and third medal overall in Beijing. She earned silver in the 500 and gold in...
SPORTS
WFTV

Olympics Live: Russia wins gold in cross-country ski relay

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The Russian team started strong and finished strong Saturday in the women's four-person relay, winning another Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing. Yulia Stupak broke away early with nine women chasing. On the next leg, Natalia Nepryaeva...
SPORTS
Reuters

Alpine skiing-Swiss Suter on course for gold in women's downhill

YANQING, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Corinne Suter was in the gold medal position after the first 20 skiers had completed their runs in the women's downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday. Suter powered down the piste, known as 'The Rock', in a time of 1:31.87, beating Italy's...
SPORTS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Live: US men beat Switzerland 7-4 in curling

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. The defending Olympic champion U.S. men’s curling team beat Switzerland 7-4 and moved within reach of a playoff berth. John Shuster’s team is in fourth place after its fourth win, with matches against the two bottom...
SEATTLE, WA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Olympics Live: Goggia won't win 2nd straight downhill title

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Defending champion Sofia Goggia won’t win a second straight Olympic gold medal in the women’s downhill. The Italian took the lead in the race shortly after Mikaela Shiffrin completed her run but Corinne Suter then finished ahead of Goggia. Shiffrin was in 17th place with about half the racers still to come.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

