There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Despite roster flux and absences throughout the season, Illinois enters the final three weeks of the season in first place in the Big Ten — but five other teams are within two games of the No. 12 Illini (18-6, 11-3 Big Ten) and have a realistic chance at winning a share of the conference crown as well. Let’s reset the race entering the stretch run of the 20-game Big Ten gauntlet.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO