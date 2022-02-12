ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Running for Zoning Board - Shane MacElhiney

Caledonian Record-News
 2 days ago

My name is Shane MacElhiney, and I am running for re-election to the Bethlehem Zoning Board. In my 2019 letter to the editor, I wrote that my “strengths of collaboration, taking in all sides of an argument and taking the time to make informed decisions, and knowing when to talk and...

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Board of Zoning Appeals approves Franklin Grove variance request

The Franklin Board of Zoning Appeals on Thursday approved a variance request from the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County for Franklin Grove’s Hall. The approved variance made it so the Hall can face the gardens on the property at 423 S. Margin St. rather than a public street, private street or internal drive.
FRANKLIN, TN
Caledonian Record-News

Danville School Board Chair, Clerk, Not Running For Re-Election

Neither board chair Bruce Melendy nor clerk Robert Edgar will run for their seats on the Danville School Board of Directors on March 1. Dave Schilling, current Danville High and Middle School Principal, thanked both Melendy and Edgar for their roles and guidance during the regular school board meeting held on Tuesday evening.
DANVILLE, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zba#The Zoning Board
cambridgema.gov

Board of Zoning Appeal Continued Cases Agenda

The Board of Zoning Appeal will hold a Virtual Public Meeting, THURSDAY – February 10, 2022. Members of the public can participate or view the meeting remotely using the Zoom Webinar link:. Or join by phone: Dial +1 929 436 2866 or +1 301 715 8592 - Webinar ID:...
LAW
hudsonvalleyone.com

Lazy River special zoning gets neg dec from Gardiner Planning Board

One of the longest-running land use sagas in the Town of Gardiner, the rezoning of the Lazy River Resort a/k/a Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park as a Campground Floating District, has taken a major stride forward after long deliberation and a protracted wait for documentation to be submitted. At its January 25 meeting, the Planning Board finally completed the Full Environmental Assessment Form (FEAF) for the State Environmental Quality Review of Lazy River’s site plan currently under review, and issued a Negative Declaration, meaning no significant environmental impacts are anticipated from the zoning change. This finding allows the application to move forward to review by the Town Board, which is responsible for approving the Special Use Permit needed.
GARDINER, NY
thecricket.com

MBTS Planning Board Readies LCD Zoning Changes For Public Hearing

Manchester’s Planning Board agreed to several changes to the zoning bylaws for Limited Commercial District (LCD) at Monday night’s meeting. Those changes will be presented at a public hearing, scheduled for February 28. After the public has had its chance to weigh in, the Planning Board will submit the finalized changes to the warrant by March 8 for the Spring Town Meeting, planned for April 4.
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, MA
Wicked Local

ELECTION ANNOUNCEMENT: Select Board member runs for reelection

With elections more than three months away on Saturday, April 2, candidates like current Billerica Select Board member Kim Conway are announcing their bids for election. Conway announced her candidacy for the Select Board on Monday, Jan. 31. It’s been an honor to serve on your Select Board for the...
BILLERICA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Caledonian Record-News

Board Sets Waterford Town Meeting Date

The vast majority of the special Waterford select board meeting on Monday, Feb. 7, was spent talking through a wide variety of citizens’ concerns — the agenda item for which was added after its absence was pointed out by longtime meeting attendee and public servant Kevin Gillander. In...
WATERFORD, VT
Omaha.com

Meet the four candidates running for Westside school board

Four candidates will be on the ballot in Tuesday’s caucus for the Westside school board. Incumbents Adam Yale and Kris Karnes are up against challengers Jessica Powell and Terry Buckman. The district had nine candidates in the race until five dropped out in the wake of controversy sparked by...
OMAHA, NE
Inquirer and Mirror

Matt Fee says he will run for fifth term on Select Board

(Feb. 3, 2022) Matt Fee will vie for his fourth consecutive term on the Select Board, and fifth overall, in the May Annual Town Election. He announced this week that he is running for re-election, making him the first candidate to announce their intentions. Select Board member Kristie Ferrantella has not stated publicly whether she would seek re-election for a second term.
NANTUCKET, MA
Killeen Daily Herald

Two new names running for Killeen ISD school board

The upcoming May 7 Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees election is months away but a key filing deadline is fast approaching. The filing period for candidates to run in the election ends Feb. 18. Three longtime board members’ seats are up for grabs this election season. Up...
KILLEEN, TX
The Post and Courier

3 running for vacant Georgetown County School Board seat

GEORGETOWN — Three people have filed to run for the at-large Georgetown County School Board seat vacated by former chair Jim Dumm, who resigned on Jan. 3 citing personal reasons. A countywide special election will be held on March 29 to finish out the final months of Dumm’s current...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
altamontenterprise.com

Combining zoning and planning boards would not serve the public

Altamont is an attractive and vibrant village. One of the reasons why is because of wise planning. In 2006, Dean Whalen, an architect who served for 16 years as a village trustee, headed the committee that drafted the village’s first comprehensive plan. Such a plan lets a community take...
ALTAMONT, NY
Caledonian Record-News

Four Running For Three Seats On Danville School Board

Four candidates — one a write-in — are in the running for three seats on the Danville School board of directors. At a “Meet the Candidates” forum held on Thursday night, Feb. 3, Lance Horne said that he didn’t initially intend to run, but decided to at the encouragement of his fellow townspeople. He is running for a one-year position on the board.
DANVILLE, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy