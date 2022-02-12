Running for Zoning Board - Shane MacElhiney

One of the longest-running land use sagas in the Town of Gardiner, the rezoning of the Lazy River Resort a/k/a Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park as a Campground Floating District, has taken a major stride forward after long deliberation and a protracted wait for documentation to be submitted. At its January 25 meeting, the Planning Board finally completed the Full Environmental Assessment Form (FEAF) for the State Environmental Quality Review of Lazy River’s site plan currently under review, and issued a Negative Declaration, meaning no significant environmental impacts are anticipated from the zoning change. This finding allows the application to move forward to review by the Town Board, which is responsible for approving the Special Use Permit needed.

GARDINER, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO