KINGSTON, N.Y. — The use of all-terrain vehicles on public property in the city of Kingston now carries fees totaling up to $3,000 per violation. During a virtual meeting Thursday, Feb. 10, the Common Council unanimously adopted a resolution amending the city’s fee schedule to include a $650 fine per each violation of the code regarding the use of all-terrain vehicles on public property. The resolution also sets a fee of $2,350 to redeem a vehicle that has been impounded by the city.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO