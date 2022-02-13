ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: US speedskater Erin Jackson wins Olympic gold in 500m

Boston 25 News
 1 day ago

US speedskater Erin Jackson wins Olympic gold in 500m Erin Jackson of...

www.boston25news.com

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
Boston 25 News

Photos: US takes gold in mixed team snowboard cross at 2022 Winter Olympics

US takes gold in mixed team snowboardcross From left silver medal winners Italy's Michela Moioli and Omar Visintin; gold medal winners United States' Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner; and bronze medal winners Canada's Meryeta O'Dine and Eliot Grondin celebrate during the venue award ceremony for the mixed team snowboard cross finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)
Boston 25 News

Photos: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics

Photos: Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete in Olympics Kamila Valieva of Team ROC looks on during a training session on Day 10 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium practice rink on February 14, 2022, in Beijing. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Boston 25 News

Photos: Humphries wins Olympic gold, Meyers Taylor takes silver in women's monobob

Photos: Humphries wins Olympic gold, Meyers Taylor takes silver in women's monobob From left, Elana Meyers Taylor, of the United States, Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, and Christine De Bruin, of Canada, pose at the podium for the women's monobob at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Boston 25 News

Photos: US skaters Hubbell, Donohue win Olympic bronze in ice dance

Photos: US skaters Hubbell, Donohue win Olympic bronze in ice dance Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, of the United States, celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the ice dance competition during the figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
