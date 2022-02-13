ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Predictions for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and LSU Players in Super Bowl

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 1 day ago

It's the most watched sporting event in the United States every year as millions will sit down and watch Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Odell Beckham compete in the Super Bowl. All three have enjoyed terrific postseasons up to this point but face one last matchup in order to be crowned champions.

Here are a few predictions for each former Tiger playing Super Bowl Sunday:

Joe Burrow (QB)

Burrow is no stranger to having big games in high intensity moments so why should Super Bowl 56 be any different? Dating back to his LSU days, he has never lost a postseason game, winning three straight with the Tigers and now three in a row with the Bengals.

His stats in those games have been covered but he does face a daunting challenge in a Rams pass rush that is elite across the board. Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd are the just the beginnings of a group that has the undoubted edge over the Bengals offensive line. This postseason, Burrow has completed 69% of his passes for 842 yards and four touchdowns.

A successful game for Burrow would be over 275 yards passing and two touchdowns, possibly using his legs for another score and some big plays down the stretch. He very well could be forced out of the pocket with the likes of Donald and Miller breathing down his neck so making a few plays with his legs will be required.

Ja'Marr Chase (WR)

The Offensive Rookie of the Year is very much like Burrow in that he always rises to the occasion of a postseason matchup. In the national championship over Clemson, it was Chase's 221 yards and two touchdowns that provided the early spark for the purple and gold.

In these playoffs it's been a similar story, combining for 20 receptions for 279 yards and a touchdown. But much like Burrow with the Rams offensive line, Chase is figured to go head-to-head with Jalen Ramsey, one of the few true lockdown defensive backs in the NFL.

It'll be an extremely entertaining battle to follow, one that the dynamic duo of Burrow and Chase have rarely not lived up to in the past. There is certainly the possibility the Rams could try and double Chase, which could have a ripple effect on the rest of the weapons at Burrow's disposal. If Chase can supplant the 75-yard mark with a possible touchdown mixed in, it will be a job well done against one of the league's best.

Odell Beckham Jr. (WR)

A midseason acquisition for the Rams, Beckham has been a phenomenal addition to this offense that has relied so much on the arm of Matthew Stafford and the hands of Cooper Kupp. Beckham has been a seamless fit into the Rams offense, catching touchdowns in five games and posting a total of 19 catches in the postseason for 236 yards.

With a career that so recently was marred with injury, having a successful playoff run like this is a breath of fresh air for the extremely talented former Tigers' receiver. Beckham could very well be in for another big game against a Bengals secondary that will really have to key in on Kupp throughout the night. A 100-yard performance isn't out of the question for Beckham, who is an X-Factor in this game.

Tyler Shelvin (NT)

Shelvin is an absolute mammoth in the middle of the Bengals defense, playing primarily as a run stuffer in early down situations this season. The rookie out of LSU has played a total of 26 snaps in the previous two playoff wins over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, recording no stats.

While his workload is likely to be minimal in the Super Bowl as well, it'll be interesting if he can make an impact in slowing down Cam Akers and company in the Rams backfield.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Joe Burrow Names The Best QB In NFL Right Now

In just Year 2 of his NFL career, Joe Burrow has taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. There’s no question that he has what it takes to be a truly special quarterback. However, Burrow understands that more work needs to be done in order for him to...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Orgeron has 1 big worry for Joe Burrow in Super Bowl

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron is unsurprisingly pulling for Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl. There is one factor, however, that has Orgeron a little bit worried. Orgeron won a national championship with Burrow at LSU, and thinks his former quarterback can repeat the feat for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. Orgeron noted he’s always pulling for Burrow, but said things could go very poorly if the Bengals don’t contain Rams defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Von Miller.
NFL
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow 'disappointed' in his performance following Bengals' Super Bowl loss to the Rams

It almost seemed too good to be true for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. A season that seemed like a script straight out of Hollywood ironically ended in Hollywood in Super Bowl LVI. But the Bengals' storybook season did not end with a triumphant victory in the Super Bowl. Instead, it ended with a 23-20 loss to a more seasoned Rams team that made all the necessary plays late in the game.
NFL
FanSided

Joe Burrow throws shade at living in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl 56

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw some subtle shade at Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl LVI against the Rams. The Cincinnati Bengals look to score the biggest win in their franchise’s history on Sunday, Feb. 13. If they are to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, they will take home their first Lombardi Trophy. They will have to do so on the Rams’ home turf of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
Person
Ja'marr Chase
On3.com

Ja'Marr Chase takes hilarious jab at Joe Burrow's fashion taste

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have an innate connection that can’t be taught. However, even their relationship isn’t immune from a little ribbing. Throughout the NFL playoffs, the only thing that’s been better than Burrow‘s play has been his fashion sense. The star quarterback has brought out the best of his closet for the stretch run. Still, it hasn’t been enough for Chase‘s taste.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Lsu Players#Tigers#Wr
On3.com

Joe Burrow discusses Bengals future after Super Bowl loss

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow came so close to completing a turnaround that only Peyton Manning has successfully pulled off, helping the Bengals climb from last place and first-overall draft pick to Super Bowl champions in two seasons, but a late-game comeback from the Los Angeles Rams spoiled his hopes.
NFL
Fox News

Bengals' Joe Burrow sets personal goal ahead of Super Bowl: 'I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best'

Joe Burrow wants to be the best in the NFL at his position, and the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback acknowledged Friday he is chasing greatness. "Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Aaron have been the three guys that are battling for that the last five years," Burrow said, via ProFootballTalk.com. "I’m chasing Aaron Rodgers to try to be the best. He’s been doing it for a long time."
NFL
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

On Sunday night, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. While on NFL Network this Friday, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron shared his thoughts on the game. Unsurprisingly, Orgeron will not pick against Joe Burrow. After all, they had some great memories together...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow’s difficult Super Bowl summed up by one key stat

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a tough time staying on his feet during Super Bowl LVI, and one key stat bears that out. Burrow was sacked seven times by the Los Angeles Rams during Sunday’s game, and that does not include several other quarterback hits. That tied the record for most sacks taken in one Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Attended Concert After Losing Super Bowl

It’s hard to get into the headspace of a player who just lost the Super Bowl, let alone the starting quarterback for one. In the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he found a unique way to cope with yesterday’s loss. On Monday, TMZ Sports released a...
NFL
Newsday

Super Bowl 2022: Four Bengals NOT named Joe Burrow who could make a difference

Four players NOT named Joe Burrow who would affect the outcome of the Super Bowl for the Bengals:. Ja’Marr Chase, WR: He and former LSU teammate Burrow have formed a dynamic duo. Chase set Super Bowl-era rookie records with 1,455 regular-season receiving yards and has 279 in the postseason. The record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a Super Bowl is 109; Chase could break that, too.
NFL
fox8live.com

Joe Burrow surprises LSU professor with signed jersey, essay from her class

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A college professor who taught Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow now has two treasured items that he gave to her as thank you gifts. Dr. Leslie Blanchard with Louisiana State University’s Leadership Development Institute was one of Burrow’s professors during his time at LSU. She says...
NFL
WAPT

Joe Burrow's family ties are in Amory

AMORY, Miss. — This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Bengals Super Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow has strong ties to Amory, Mississippi. His father Jimmy...
NFL
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
421
Followers
1K+
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy