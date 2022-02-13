ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC subway ridership rebounding after drop due to omicron

Huron Daily Tribune
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Transit officials in New York are hoping a recent uptick in subway ridership is a sign that the city is bouncing back from the omicron surge. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reported subway ridership topped 3...

Governor Hochul Announces Subway Ridership Tops 3 Million Mark for Three Consecutive Days for First Time Since December 17

54 Percent Increase in Ridership since Omicron Low on December 27, 2021. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New York City Subway ridership surpassed the 3 million mark for three consecutive days this week. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the subway system carried 3,015,755 customers on Tuesday, 3,087,731...
NYC subway trips top 3 million for first time since Omicron wave

Subway ridership topped three million trips on Tuesday for the first time since the Omicron variant hit the city in the weeks before Christmas, the MTA said. Transit Authority officials reported 3,010,902 turnstile entries on Feb. 8, the first day with over three million trips since Dec. 17. The rise...
NYC-area transit agencies seek ways to restore ridership post-Covid

New York City-area transit agencies are looking for ways to restore public transit ridership to the levels they were before the pandemic. The MTA, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, NJ Transit, the city’s Department of Transportation, and the Partnership for NYC announced on Monday the fourth round of the Transit Tech Lab, a program that aims to find solutions to problems facing the city’s public transportation system. The agencies put forth two challenges; the first is a solution to help the public transit system recover from Covid-19 and restore its ridership to pre-pandemic levels. The second is a sustainability challenge, looking for innovations that will better prepare the transit system against extreme weather conditions while leaving less of a carbon footprint.
