LaMelo Ball recently replaced Kevin Durant in the All-Star game and since then has been godlike as he balls out with Charlotte Hornets. Recently the Hornets hosted the Ja Morant led Memphis Grizzlies at Spectrum Center. The game was dominated by the Grizzlies in the first half as they were able to hold down the offensive end of the Hornets while running well in the post and getting the most points possible. Eventually, they also won the game as the final box score stands at 118-125.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO