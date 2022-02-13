ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets' P.J. Washington: Three blocks in 23 minutes

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Washington had four points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three blocks and one steal in...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' De'Anthony Melton: Three steals in 16 minutes

Melton totaled nine points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 16 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 victory over Charlotte. Melton continues to prove that he doesn't need big minutes to provide well-rounded fantasy contributions. Over his last five games, he's posting 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.8 threes in just 21.4 minutes. The steals, in particular, are what fantasy managers are after. Melton's numbers should be sustainable for now, but he'll likely lose some minutes once Dillon Brooks (ankle) is back in the mix in early March.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's P.J. Tucker: Good to go Saturday

Tucker (knee) is available Saturday against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. Tucker appears in a fifth straight game despite some knee soreness. During this stretch, he's averaged 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.8 minutes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Gordon Hayward
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ plan for Kirk Cousins in 2022, revealed

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to bring back Kirk Cousins as their quarterback next season. According a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sticking to their lead QB from the last four seasons. This comes after news that the team is hiring former QB Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hornets#Fg
San Diego Union-Tribune

Agbaji scores 20 and No. 6 Kansas tops Oklahoma State 76-62

Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and No. 6 Kansas saw all five starters score in double figures in a 76-62 victory over Oklahoma State Kansas, which wore throwback jerseys from the 1921-22 season, the year the Jayhawks won their first Helms Foundation national championship, pulled away late in the first half and never was threatened in the second half
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
CBS Sports

Nets' James Johnson: Questionable for Monday's contest

Johnson is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a right knee contusion. Johnson suffered the knee injury during Saturday's loss to the Clippers and is in jeopardy of missing additional contests. If he's unable to suit up, Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown are both candidates for increased roles off the bench.
NBA
On3.com

Report: Latest on the severity of TyTy Washington injury

John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats are playing some of their best ball of late, and they just might have dodged a bullet following an apparent injury to TyTy Washington. Washington, a freshman, is Kentucky’s second-leading scorer, averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in just under 30 minutes per contest. But Washington left Wildcats fans scared for his impending diagnosis following a dangerous collision against Florida. Washington was quickly taken to the locker room for further evaluation against the Gators, finishing his day with 10 points, five boards and six assists in 26 minutes played.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Goes through shootaround Monday

Gobert (calf) participated in Monday's team shootaround and remains questionable against Houston, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Gobert has missed Utah's last nine games due to a left calf strain, but the fact that he's been able to get in two consecutive practices bodes well for his availability ahead of Monday's matchup with the Rockets. It's unclear at this time if Gobert will face a minutes restriction if he's ultimately able to go, but Udoka Azubuike and Hassan Whiteside could see slightly increased workloads if he's limited in any way. Gobert is averaging 16.0 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.3 blocks across 32.5 minutes per game this season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy