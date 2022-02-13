Hornets' P.J. Washington: Three blocks in 23 minutes

Melton totaled nine points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and three steals across 16 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 victory over Charlotte. Melton continues to prove that he doesn't need big minutes to provide well-rounded fantasy contributions. Over his last five games, he's posting 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.8 threes in just 21.4 minutes. The steals, in particular, are what fantasy managers are after. Melton's numbers should be sustainable for now, but he'll likely lose some minutes once Dillon Brooks (ankle) is back in the mix in early March.
