Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Another monster game in win

Entering their third game of the Rodeo Road Trip and playing in a back-to-back, the Spurs entered the Big Easy for an important game against divisional foe and rival for a play-in spot, the New Orleans Pelicans. The Spurs started this game right where they left off last night in Atlanta: red hot on offense. They scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed, but if there was one thing to be wary of early, it was that the officials were calling a very tight game. That quickly became a concern as Jakob Poeltl had to sit early with two fouls, and Zach Collins is not yet cleared to play in back to-back games.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO