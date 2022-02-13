ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Another monster game in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Murray had 31 points (13-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 35...

Houston Chronicle

Spurs Coach Popovich only 4 games away from claiming most NBA wins in history

As the clock runs out on the season, Coach Gregg Popovich looms closer to becoming the NBA coach with the most regular-season wins in league history. The Spurs coach already has more wins than any other NBA coach when combining regular and post season games. Now, he is about to sweep the floor.
NBA
Dejounte Murray
Hoops Rumors

Derrick White reveals trade from Spurs to Celtics shocked him

Spurs guard Derrick White was shocked by San Antonio's decision to trade him to the Celtics this week, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News writes. By trading White, San Antonio acquired Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round pick (top-four protected), and the conditional right to swap first-round picks with Boston in 2028.
NBA
Daily Herald

Bulls win as another DeRozan explosion takes down Spurs

DeMar DeRozan wore silver and black sneakers Monday, a tribute to his former teammates from San Antonio. He said several Spurs were at his house Sunday watching the Super Bowl. The Spurs honored DeRozan by being physical on defense, sending triple teams his way and putting up a spirited effort.
NBA
The Associated Press

DeRozan scores 40 as Bulls rally past Spurs 120-109

CHICAGO (AP) — Taking a deeper look at quite possibly the best stretch of his career, DeMar DeRozan described a conversation he had with boxer Floyd Mayweather a few years ago. DeRozan said Mayweather told him he used the first couple rounds of a fight to learn more about...
NBA
iheart.com

Murray Leads Spurs To Win Over Hawks

Dejounte Murray recorded a career-high tying 32 points and 15 assists, along with 10 rebounds for the San Antonio Spurs as they defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 136-121. Keldon Johnson added 26 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Spurs in the victory, while Trae Young tallied 18 points and 11 assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Spurs improve to 21-35 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 26-29.
NBA
Pounding The Rock

The Spurs rode defense and Dejounte Murray to victory over the Pelicans

It’s a little ironic that, after making probably-a-franchise-record THREE trades on Deadline Day that were probably intended for the team “tank” for a better draft spot, the Spurs went out and won their next two games anyway. It’s a little more ironic that they went out and...
NBA
ESPN

Murray's 31 points power Spurs past Pelicans, 124-114

NEW ORLEANS -- — Dejounte Murray had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114 on Saturday night to give them a pair of double-digit, wire-to-wire road victories in the span of 24 hours. Murray controlled the game with a combination...
NBA
Yardbarker

Gregg Popovich has great quote about tanking in NBA

The NBA has never completely addressed the issue of tanking within the sport despite tweaks to the draft lottery and other rules. Some teams still have very non-competitive rosters, and a few are more eager to rest players than others may be. The San Antonio Spurs are not one of...
NBA
FanSided

Who Will Be The Spurs' Backup Center By Season's End?

The San Antonio Spurs have enjoyed a plethora of options at the center position in 2021-22. Jakob Poeltl has been a force in the starting lineup and has been the team's second-best player behind Dejounte Murray. Looking down the bench, Jock Landale, Devontae Cacok, and now Zach Collins have all provided productive minutes at center for the Silver and Black.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Praises Spurs' Dejounte Murray's All-Star Rise

DeRozan praises former teammate Murray's All-Star rise originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has watched Dejounte Murray’s rise from late first-round pick who averaged 3.4 points in his rookie season to NBA All-Star. So even though DeRozan may not have memorized his All-Star rosters, he understands and...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Pop is five wins from being named “all time” winningest coach in NBA history...again

Last night’s win was something to behold. The Spurs tied a season record eighteen 3-pointers as well as hitting eight in the first quarter (also tying a franchise record). Dejounte Murray earned his eleventh triple-double of the season (another franchise record) which game him fifteen total, one more than David Robinson, making that — you guessed it — a Spurs franchise record.
NBA
expressnews.com

Spurs’ Lonnie Walker ends slump with boost from Dejounte Murray

CHICAGO -- Lonnie Walker readily admits he still hasn’t achieved the consistency he’s been striving for since the Spurs selected him 18th overall in the 2018 NBA draft. “I am still having my ups and downs,” the guard said. “I am trying to be dominant in my role. I am coming off the bench. I am a two-way player. I have to play aggressively offensively and defensively. So, I take it day by day, brick by brick and continue to build that wall.”
NBA
ESPN

DeRozan leads Chicago into matchup against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (22-35, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (36-21, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup with San Antonio. He ranks third in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game. The Bulls are 21-8 in home games. Chicago is...
NBA
KENS 5

Game Story: Spurs lead Bulls 89-83 heading to fourth quarter

SAN ANTONIO — Game Story. Dejounte Murray found Doug McDermott for a cutting score to open the game, then Coby White went on an 8-0 run before Murray hit McDermott again for three. Doug got to the rim again off a feed from Keldon Johnson. Murray hit Jakob Poeltl...
NBA
Pounding The Rock

Spurs win important matchup over new-look Pelicans

Entering their third game of the Rodeo Road Trip and playing in a back-to-back, the Spurs entered the Big Easy for an important game against divisional foe and rival for a play-in spot, the New Orleans Pelicans. The Spurs started this game right where they left off last night in Atlanta: red hot on offense. They scored the first seven points of the game and never trailed, but if there was one thing to be wary of early, it was that the officials were calling a very tight game. That quickly became a concern as Jakob Poeltl had to sit early with two fouls, and Zach Collins is not yet cleared to play in back to-back games.
NBA

