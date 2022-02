A 23-year-old father in Nebraska and his 24-year-old wife were arrested after police say the man threw his 8-month-old daughter against a wall and fractured her skull as the child’s mother watched and did nothing for several days. Theodor Hurt and Dakota Vick were taken into custody and charged with one count each of felony child abuse, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

OMAHA, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO