The Super Bowl has always been known for its incredible commercials (and sometimes its actual football), but studios have really been stepping up the trailer game over the past decade or two. Some of the biggest films and TV shows every year get advertised during the big game. Studios and streaming services sometimes wait to air these big spots in the middle of the game, opting to surprise those watching, but a lot of them actually get released in the week leading up to the actual TV event.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO