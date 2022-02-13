ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Trippier's free kick helps Newcastle to 3rd straight EPL win

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier scored from a free kick for the...

www.ftimes.com

The Independent

Is Newcastle vs Aston Villa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle United play Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon in what is set to be an entertaining clash that has significance at the bottom of the table. Alain Saint-Maximin starred in Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Everton on Tuesday, a result which lifted the Magpies out of the relegation zone, while Philippe Coutinho was again on target for Villa in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Leeds. Eddie Howe’s Newcastle are looking to continue their survival push, with Everton now firmly in their sights as they look to pull away from the bottom three while Villa are targeting a top-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Jenas: Disastrous for Newcastle if Trippier injury serious

Former Newcastle midfielder Jermaine Jenas says Kieran Trippier's injury must be a concern for the club. He wrote for BBC Sport: "It would be disastrous for Newcastle if Kieran Trippier's foot injury is serious - yes, he is already that important to them. "Hopefully the problem he suffered in Sunday's...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieran Trippier
SkySports

Kieran Trippier: Newcastle full-back sidelined after fracturing bone in foot

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is set to be sidelined for the club's upcoming fixtures after fracturing a bone in his foot during Sunday's 1-0 victory over Aston Villa. The England full-back, who arrived at Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, scored direct from a free-kick in the 35th minute against Villa to clinch a much-needed three points for Eddie Howe's men. It was Trippier's second goal in six days.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kion546.com

Trippier out for Newcastle with broken foot

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier must take a break from his fast start to life at Newcastle after sustaining a broken left foot. Scans have shown the England full back fractured the fifth metatarsal bone during the 1-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. The northeast club didn’t give an exact timeframe for Trippier’s absence and only said he “will be sidelined for the club’s upcoming fixtures.” Trippier is one of five January signings by the club, which has recently come under Saudi ownership. He scored the winner from a direct free kick against Villa. He also curled home a free kick in the 3-1 victory over Everton last Tuesday.
NEWCASTLE, CA
CityXtra

Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne on the Verge of Historic Landmarks - Norwich City vs Man City Stat Preview (Premier League)

Manchester City returned to winning ways in the Premier League in midweek, after their 2-0 win against Thomas Frank’s well-drilled Brentford outfit at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side are now unbeaten across 14 consecutive games in the Premier League, coming into the clash at Carrow Road in fine form in what will almost certainly be a worrying sign for Dean Smith's side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over last-place Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City on Sunday. The Reds also have a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dominant 3-0 Win Over Leeds United

Donny van de Beek came off the bench an hour into Everton’s shambolic second half performance against Newcastle United on Tuesday night and in front of a raucous St. James’ Park crowd, the Dutchman had cut an unusually composed figure, in a game full of unforced errors and misplaced passes from his teammates. Handed his full debut for the Blues on Saturday, in a must-win game, the midfielder showed what a classy operator he is and what an opportunity it is to have him in Royal Blue for the second half of the season. Watching his clever movement, neat touches and reading of the game, it is quite a head-shaker how the player has been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE

