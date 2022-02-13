ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Dortmund cuts Bayern's lead with 3-0 win at Union Berlin

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

BERLIN (AP) — Marco Reus scored twice to lead Borussia Dortmund to a...

CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
UEFA
Person
Marco Reus
FanSided

UEFA Champions League: 16 remain on road to St. Petersburg

Interesting matchups in Champions League Round of 16. The Champions League is back with the first knock-out round. With a day to go before the action returns, let’s look at who plays who. While at it, I will make my prediction for each tie. Without further ado, here is what to look forward to.
UEFA
fearthewall.com

Man of the Match Poll: BVB Cruise to 3-0 Victory Over Union Berlin

I must admit, I wasn’t especially optimistic about Borussia Dortmund’s chances against Union Berlin today. It just has the feel of the kind of game that BVB would make a mess of. Union Berlin are a really tough side at home, and Dortmund love a banana skin. But I was very pleasantly surprised when BVB put the game to bed relatively early on, going 2-0 up through two Marco Reus goals inside half an hour.
SOCCER
#Borussia Dortmund#Union Berlin#Ap#Bayern Munich#Bayer Leverkusen
FanSided

Bayern Munich ready to extend contract of Alexander Nubel

As soon as reports emerged in Germany about the possible contract renewal of Manuel Neuer, there had been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of Alexander Nubel at Bayern Munich. The young German goalkeeper is expected to leave if Neuer signs a new contract renewal. The latest update from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Bayern Munich begin their journey in their Champions League knockout stage on Wednesday night when they make a short trip to RB Salzburg for the first leg of their round of 16 tie. Julian Nagelsmann's side head into the clash with a major embarrassment behind them, having been thrashed 4-2...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League predictions, odds: Expert picks for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Sporting vs. Manchester City, more

The UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday with the start of the knockout stages, highlighted by the massive showdown at Parc de Princes as Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain host Real Madrid. Half of the round of 16 will play their first legs this week, with two matches on Tuesday and two more on Wednesday. Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester City are also in action over the next couple days. As always, you can see all of the games live on CBS and Paramount+.
UEFA
CBS Sports

Atalanta vs. Juventus score: Juve score stoppage-time equalizer after Ruslan Malinovskyi's stunning opener

Sunday's match between Atalanta and Juventus was expected to be an emotional one, and the two sides delivered. Thanks to late heroics from Brazilian defender Danilo, Juventus ran their unbeaten streak to 11 in Serie A with a 1-1 draw against Atalanta on Sunday. Juve found a late answer after Atalanta opened the game with one of the top goals of the season in Serie A.
UEFA
BBC

Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan: Serie A's top two draw in Naples

Inter Milan maintained their one-point lead over Napoli as Edin Dzeko earned a point for the leaders at Serie A's second-placed club. There are just two points between Inter and third-placed AC Milan, who could go top by beating Sampdoria on Sunday. Napoli, who have played a game more than...
SOCCER

