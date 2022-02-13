ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl LVI Sunday Forecast

By Grace Lowe, Olivia Lawrence
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

It’s game day! Super Bowl LVI kicks off Sunday evening – so let’s take a look at the climatology of the past Super Bowl games! Sunday’s forecast could also possibly set a new record for “ warmest game day .”

Weather Record

Whether it be the gameday forecast for the players, or for wherever fans are watching, weather plays a significant role in Super Bowl Sunday festivities.

Most Super Bowls have been played outdoors, where the forecast matters the most. Actually, only 20 of the previous 55 have been in domed stadiums, while 35 have been outdoors in warm-weather cities. This year, Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 6:30 p.m. ET. SoFi Stadium does have a roof, but its sides are open, meaning that games may be subject to delays due to the rare thunderstorm. However, rain shouldn’t be an issue for gameday– the record that could be broken is the high temperature!

Super Bowl Sunday: When and what time to watch

The Coldest Super Bowl

  • The 2018 Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis was the coldest Super Bowl day on record. Despite plenty of sunshine leading up to the game, the temperature outside at kickoff was 2°F with a wind chill of -14°F. The Philadelphia Eagles played the New England Patriots indoors. Even with such frightful weather outside, the U.S. Bank Stadium was more crowded than a regular Super Bowl several hours before kickoff.

The Warmest Super Bowl

Weather-wise, the “warmest” game was played on January 14, 1973, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. At kickoff, the temperature was 84°F, making the game the warmest Super Bowl. Will this year’s game in Inglewood, CA, break that record?

Other Weather History Highlights

Some more interesting facts from Super Bowl weather history (1967 through 2021):

  • 23 of 55 Bowls had a hint or more of rain at the nearest reporting station on the day of the game
  • 3 Bowls had snow reported on game day (1982, 2006, 2018)
  • 1 Bowl was played during an ice storm (2000)
  • The warmest high temperature on game day was 84°F (1973, 2003)
  • The coldest high temperature on game day was 9°F (2018)
  • The coldest high temperature for an outdoor game was 43°F (1972)
  • The wettest Super Bowl was in 2007, with 0.92 inches of rain
  • 5 outdoor games had high wind gusts (1980, 1984, 1989, 2007, 2016)

2022 Super Bowl Weather Forecast

There is a slight possibility that another weather record could occur this year. Super Bowl LVI is taking place in Inglewood, California, so rain is not likely.

Today’s forecast calls for high temperatures in the low 80s in California, so depending on how quickly temperatures fall overnight, we could see a new record for “warmest high temperature on game day”, which was set at 84°F in 1973 and 2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20kpIL_0eDLV4Lj00

Based on StormTeam 2’s analysis, it looks as though the overnight cool-down process will begin too early for the Warmest Super Bowl Record to be broken, but as with every forecast, only time will tell!

As for your watching plans this evening, the Lowcountry is expected to dip down into the mid-30s! So you most likely will need to bundle up for Superbowl LVI!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry sports bars preparing for Super Bowl Sunday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and Lowcountry sports bars are preparing for a huge turnout. Charleston Sports Pub owner Perry Freeman said Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest take-out nights of the year. He’s expecting lines out the door as people wait to pick up their food. […]
NFL
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry football fans enjoy Super Bowl, food at Charleston Sports Pub

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Sports Pub in Mount Pleasant was packed Sunday evening for Super Bowl Sunday, as the Bengals and Rams battled for the NFL’s most coveted trophy. A sports spectacle like no other. “I think it’s a holiday,” football fan Kacie Staples said. “It’s just like everybody gets together, everybody […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Sunday#Super Bowl Lvi#Bowl Games#Super Bowls#American Football#Gameday#The U S Bank Stadium
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

The Aaron Rodgers offer Packers are ready to make, revealed

After the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing finish to the season, the speculation that Aaron Rodgers had played his last game at Lambeau field only grew louder. But it seems as though optimism for a return grows by the day. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the relationship between the...
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Super Bowl LVI: Rams rally past Bengals, 23-20

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes and engineered a long, game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Stafford, who hasn’t played in a championship game since high school, took over...
NFL
NBC New York

Rams TE Tyler Higbee Out for Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has been ruled out of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night. Higbee has been an integral part of the Rams offense, catching 61 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns this season. After spraining his MCL in the NFC Championship game, Higbee's participation was always in doubt.
NFL
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy