Before Disney World and Disneyland implemented Disney Genie, we saw Disneyland Paris lead the pack with Premier Access. Premier Access is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to pick a return time for one of the rides available in Premier Access. Each ride has its own individual cost associated with it, and can only be used to skip the line once. These costs are meant to fluctuate depending on the season and the level of business at the Park. This goes for both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. The only other Disney Park that offers a Premier Access system is Shanghai Disney.

