ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Pelosi warns Russia that a Ukraine invasion is ‘an assault on democracy’

By Shant Shahrigian, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 1 day ago

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would mark not just a violation of the Eastern European country’s sovereignty, but an attack on democracy as a whole, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday.

“An assault on Ukraine is an assault on democracy,” the California Democrat told ABC’s “This Week.” “The loss of life, the damage, the collateral damage to civilians, to military and the rest are severe if he decides to invade.”

The comments came as Russian forces continued to do drills and maneuvers near the border with Ukraine through the weekend.

About 130,000 Russian troops are gathered there, prompting fears of an imminent invasion, though Russia’s strongman President Vladimir Putin insists he has no such plans. He’s been calling for assurances that Ukraine, a former member of the USSR, will never join NATO, among other measures.

U.S. officials have responded with threats of severe sanctions.

“If he decides to invade, the mothers in Russia don’t like their children going into what he’s had to experience [the] — forgive the expression — body bags from the moms before, so he has to know that war is not an answer,” Pelosi said. “There’s very severe consequences to his aggression, and we are united in using them.”

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

German leader in Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine on Monday, part of a flurry of Western diplomacy aimed at heading off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away.Scholz plans to continue on to Moscow where he will try to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down.U.S. officials have warned that Russia could attack this week. Moscow denies it has any such plans but has massed well over 130,000 troops near Ukraine and, in the U.S. view, has built up enough firepower to launch an attack on short notice.With concerns rising that war could...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
Telegraph

What a Russian invasion of Ukraine could look like

Tensions are running high over Ukraine, with Russia massing tens of thousands of troops along the borders and Western leaders rushing to avert a potential invasion. But what would such an invasion look like if diplomatic efforts fail?. Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides - in Crimea to the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Democracy#War#Russian#Eastern European#House#Democrat#Abc#Nato#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Freeman

Ukraine braces for potential invasion

WASHINGTON — Some airlines canceled flights to the Ukrainian capital and troops there unloaded fresh shipments of weapons from NATO members Sunday, as its president sought to project confidence in the face of U.S. warnings of possible invasion within days by a growing number of Russian forces. President Volodymyr...
WORLD
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy