Pilot dies in plane crash near JoCo Executive Airport

UPDATE: The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the pilot as Robert Douglas Ming, 51 of Laguna Niguel, California. It's not known if he was wearing a seat belt.

A plane crashed around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning near the Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe, Kansas.

Air traffic control indicates the plane failed to take off and caught fire after crashing.

Only the pilot was on board, and he did not survive.

The Olathe Fire Department responded to the scene — between the airport and 151st Street— and put out the flames.

A portion of 151st Street between Pflumm and Quivira was closed after the crash and will remain shut down until noon Monday.

An airport spokesperson advises those in the area to use 143rd Street or 159th Street as an alternative route.

The single-engine, 2012 Piper Aircraft — owned by Quadrant Investments of Dover, Delaware — was scheduled to take off at 10:20 a.m. for Albuquerque, New Mexico .

"You get an event like this and it just reminds you how precious life is," Olathe Fire Captain Mike Hall told the Associated Press. "Today is just a horrible event."

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate this incident.

Sunday's crash is the second plane crash at the Johnson County Executive Airport this month .

The last time a fatal crash occurred at the airport was Dec. 31, 2019, according to a Johnson County Executive Airport spokesperson.

