Houston, TX

Music Icons Attend VIP Dinner in Celebration of Lil Keke’s New Album ‘LGND’ [PHOTOS]

By J. Bachelor
 1 day ago

Courvoisier hosted Lil KeKe’s LGND Dinner in honor of his new project that will release on February 11th. As guests arrived at Five Central Houston, they stepped on the red carpet for pic. After the pictures, guests were escorted inside the black and red affair which included customized name plates, gift bags, gifts by Gas Gods, and LGND only custom cookies prepared by “It’s My Bakery”.

Lil KeKe’s close friends, family members, and team were all in attendance to show love for his upcoming album. The VIP guest list consisted of Legends from all industries such as Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Bun B, Big Pokey, Keisha Nicole, 97.9 The Box, Radio Legend Madd Hatta, Owner of Wreckshop Records D-Reck, Mannie Fresh, Willie D of the Geto Boys, DJ Superstar, Marcus Bowers of She’s Happy Hair, G- Dash of Swishahouse, Mobang Media and Donnie Houston .

While guests listened to the new album, they were served entrees prepared by Five Central. The specially crafted menu consisted of marinated buttermilk fried chicken with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, smoked turkey collards greens, texas toast and sriracha honey or hot sauce as well as specialty made drinks named after songs on the album such as LGND Talk which included a mix of Courvoisier and amaretto.

The night consisted of many surprises such as Exotic Pop presenting Lil Keke with 10,000 shares within their company to make him a part owner!

Check out photos from the event below, courtesy of Awakened Visions Media.

1. LGND Dinner Lil Keke and friends houston texas february 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14f4cD_0eDLTXXt00

LGND Dinner Lil Keke and friends houston texas february 2022 texas,houston,lil keke

2. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49vxmd_0eDLTXXt00

3. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cf8Bv_0eDLTXXt00
Source:Radio One Digital

4. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acKld_0eDLTXXt00

5. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCqXe_0eDLTXXt00
Source:Radio One Digital

6. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCd30_0eDLTXXt00

7. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Afia_0eDLTXXt00
Source:Radio One Digital

8. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dS3y0_0eDLTXXt00

9. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eXCtA_0eDLTXXt00

10. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Dnai_0eDLTXXt00

11. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07XzQl_0eDLTXXt00

12. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKq6d_0eDLTXXt00

13. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ml1Kp_0eDLTXXt00

14. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EiEUg_0eDLTXXt00

15. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u8m3e_0eDLTXXt00

16. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0di0kf_0eDLTXXt00

Related
97.9 The Box

2 Chainz ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ Pop Up Concert [Photos]

2 Chainz did it again! Dropping his latest project ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself‘. College Park legend had artists like Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Jacquees & more on his album. In 2 Chainz fashion, he brought the celebration right in the ATL at a Krystals where he did a pop-up concert. https://www.instagram.com/p/CZssuFFjy4o/ Check out all the […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
liveforlivemusic.com

Silk Sonic Celebrates Valentine’s Day With New Cover Of Con Funk Shun’s “Love’s Train” [Listen]

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Silk Sonic is back with a new single, “Love’s Train”. The dreamy R&B slow jam, a cover of an early-’80s deep cut by Con Funk Shun, marks the first new release from the Bruno Mars– and Anderson .Paak-fronted soul project since the late 2021 arrival of its highly successful debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Original Screwed Up Click Member, Lil Keke Drops “LGND” Album Featuring Juicy J, Big K.R.I.T., Tobe Nwigwe and More

A Texas legend and an original member of DJ Screw’s S.U.C, Lil Keke celebrates 25 years in the industry with the release of LGND. Known for his inventive phrases and freestyles that were displayed heavily on the 1997 anthem of the south, “Southside,” Keke’s new highly anticipated project shows he plans to continue those strides at an elevated level.
TEXAS STATE
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne – Cameras (Feat Allan Cubas) [Music Video]

Here is the official music video for Lil Wayne‘s “Cameras” song featuring his new Young Money signee Allan Cubas. The visual, which was directed by Damian Fyffe, was shot in Malibu on January 19th and the collaboration can be found on Wayne‘s Sorry 4 The Wait re-release.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
Us Weekly

Kanye West Attends Super Bowl With North and Saint Amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Drama

Family night. Kanye West attended Super Bowl LVI with two of his kids hours after publicly slamming estranged wife Kim Kardashian‘s romance with Pete Davidson. The rapper, 44, arrived for the game in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13, with his eldest children North, 8, and Saint, 6. The Grammy winner and the Skims founder, 41, also share Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
INGLEWOOD, CA
SheKnows

Halle Berry Breaks the Internet Almost Instantly With Surprise Super Bowl Opening Video

In a surprise turn of events, the Super Bowl LVI is starting off on an A-list note that nobody expected, but everyone was kind of hoping for. Just before the Super Bowl starts at 6:30, actress and director Halle Berry posted a video of herself introducing the Super Bowl. On Feb. 13, Berry posted a video to her Twitter of her in a sparkling pantsuit, walking through the stadium. It’s simply captioned, “Welcome to the #SuperBowl.” Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw — Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022 As she’s walking, cameras flashing in her face, she says, “Welcome to the land...
NFL
HollywoodLife

Russell Wilson Hilariously Reveals How His Beat Up Wallet Got Him A 1st Date With Ciara — Watch

Russell Wilson is sharing how he picked up his wife Ciara, and it’s perhaps not the way you expected!. Russell Wilson and Ciara are definitely one of the cutest married couples we know, but when they first started seeing each other, Ciara was still testing him out to see if he was the right guy for her. On Kevin Hart’s LOL Radio Sirius XM show, the football star shared how he came back with the best pickup line that ultimately scored him his wife.
CELEBRITIES
97.9 The Box

Will Michael B. Jordan Marry Lori Harvey?

Seems like Michael B. Jordan,34, and Lori Harvey,25 could be destined for one another, according to the NYPOST. We’ve seen the two flaunt their relationship for over a year with the revolting PDA all on social media and celebrating together. Shockingly, this could be documented as both of their longest public relationships. Although the women […]
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams' Must-Have Valentine's Day Gift Picks from Black-Owned Businesses

Whether she's celebrating with her friends or her fiancé, Porsha Williams is all about getting into the Valentine's Day spirit. "I love love!" The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters cast member told E! News. "I love to be appreciated and shown affection by my loved one and friends, and I always try to show my love as well. Having a day dedicated to quality time is always the best!"
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg’s Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Struggle Rapper Named Smalls Arrested After Jumping Diddy's Fence

Los Angeles, CA – There’s Biggie Smalls — and then there’s Isaiah Smalls, a struggling rapper who was reportedly arrested on Saturday (February 12) for trespassing on Diddy’s property. According to TMZ, the 23-year-old man showed up at Diddy’s Los Angeles estate and started pounding on the security gate in an attempt to give the Hip Hop mogul a demo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
