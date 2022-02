When the Maple Lake girls’ basketball team charged out onto the court Tuesday, Feb. 8 for their home game with Minneapolis Patrick Henry, it wasn’t in their customary green and black. Instead, they wore bright, pink T-Shirts – it was Coaches vs Cancer night. The idea was to raise awareness and give recognition to a local person struggling with the disease. Coach Kim Fynboh had seen this many times since the school started the tradition in the early 2000s, but this was the first time her name was on the t-shirt.

