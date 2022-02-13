3 wounded in shooting at Colinas Del Sol neighborhood park
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two young men and a teenage boy were wounded Saturday evening in a shooting that occurred while they were hanging out in a park in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego.
The shooting was reported at 5:54 p.m. in the 4100 block of 54th Street, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.Lakeside man accused in deadly shooting of older brother at home they shared
One or two male suspects fired multiple gunshots at the 20- and 19- year-old men and the 17-year-old boy, Heims said.
All three victims were taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed life-threatening, he said.
An investigation was underway.
