Why online gambling continues to be illegal in California

(Sacramento, CA) — California could soon have the dubious distinction of being the first state in the nation to expand standard identification card eligibility to all Californians. Under the proposed bill, anyone would be allowed to obtain a non-license, California Identification Card, regardless of their immigration status. Currently, people who are undocumented can obtain a restricted driver’s license, but are ineligible for a California ID. If passed, California ID eligibility would be expanded to roughly one-point-six-million undocumented people. Some might ask: If Democrats are so opposed to ID’s, why this?
