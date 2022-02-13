ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Why online gambling continues to be illegal in California

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Super Bowl remains one of America’s biggest sporting events. That means a...

Californians are flocking to Utah, this is why

UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret that Utah is growing, and many say that Californians are to blame. According to data from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah, our state saw a population growth rate of 1.8% between 2020 and 2021, which is the highest since 2017. This averages out to about 160 residents per day, Emily Harris, the Gardner Institute’s senior demographer, said in a press statement.
California Assemblymembers Propose California ID’s For All…Even If Here Illegally

(Sacramento, CA) — California could soon have the dubious distinction of being the first state in the nation to expand standard identification card eligibility to all Californians. Under the proposed bill, anyone would be allowed to obtain a non-license, California Identification Card, regardless of their immigration status. Currently, people who are undocumented can obtain a restricted driver’s license, but are ineligible for a California ID. If passed, California ID eligibility would be expanded to roughly one-point-six-million undocumented people. Some might ask: If Democrats are so opposed to ID’s, why this?
Biden says it’s ‘probably premature’ for states to drop face-mask requirements as Nevada — including its casinos — becomes latest to do so

President Joe Biden said it’s “probably premature” for states to drop their indoor face-mask requirements, as Nevada became the latest to scrap it at most places including its casinos. In an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt on “Nightly News,” Biden acknowledged that it’s tricky to judge whether...
COVID-19 Ag Home Test Recalled in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin

If you have any at-home rapid COVID tests, an important recall was just issued. Apparently, a shipment of at-home tests have entered the United States illegally and as a result, these tests have not been authorized, cleared, or approved by the FDA. Individuals in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States are being told to avoid using this COVID test.
Arizona needs more doctors

Arizona is facing a critical physician shortage. In 2020, nearly 40% of residents lived in communities with healthcare shortages and our state ranks 44th out of 50 in the number of primary care physicians per capita. And this problem will only get worse—in 2030, Arizona is projected to have 2,000 fewer doctors than we need. With our booming economy attracting new people every day, the legislature must ensure access to healthcare.
Super Bowl 56 betting

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The first super bowl of the online era is upon us and millions of Americans are eligible to put in wagers. Vice President of Race and Sports Operations for Westgate Las Vegas, Jay Kornegay, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego,” to disclose the mystery behind Super Bowl bets.
Latest Gambling Regulations in California: How They Affect Pasadena, CA

Known for its diverse population and unmatched geography, California is an appealing gambling spot because of its hugely untapped market. Gambling activities started to grow in popularity almost immediately after the state was founded, and today, it has the third-most casinos of any other US state. Considering that California’s population...
Are Live Online Casinos The Future Of Gambling?

Online casinos are slowly taking over the gambling industry. Today, most casino lovers prefer to play online. The most popular online casino games include slots, blackjack, and roulette. Live online casinos have made things even better. They offer the convenience of online casinos and the ambiance of land-based casinos. You...
Finding The Best Gambling Opportunities Online

Gambling becomes a huge topic of conversation around this time of year, especially with the Super Bowl being just around the corner. The question that many are faced with however is, where are the best online locations to accommodate gambling across a large spectrum of gambling niches? We all know that there are various online gambling niches that take the interest of the modern-day gambler, so picking the right type of online establishment is important for long term success.
South Dakota Is One of the Unluckiest States in America

If you are the type of person who loves to live on the edge a little, there are a lot of things to tempt you this weekend. You might want to take a chance on tonight's (February 11) $42 million Mega Millions drawing or maybe you want a shot at the big bucks in tomorrow's (February 12) Powerball drawing, which is worth a cool $172 million.
Legal Online Casinos in the United States

Gambling as we know it in the United States seems to be changing almost on a daily basis. Thanks to the legalization of sports betting in New Jersey way back in 2018, we’ve had a sudden rush of legislative moves as states across the nation look to get in on the sports betting gold rush. In many states this has seen the push for a regulated online casino industry take a back seat.
Will Texas Ever See Legal Online Gambling?

The question of legal gambling in the Lone Star State is one that has been asked for decades, but it is only recently that we’re starting to see some genuine movement on the issue. This is, of course, thanks to the legalization of sports betting across multiple states including our neighbors Louisiana and Arkansas.
