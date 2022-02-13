ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Scrubs' stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison reunite for a musical Super Bowl commercial

By Lizzy Buczak
 1 day ago

J.D. and Turk are back at it!

With so many Super Bowl commercials hoping to make their mark on America, T-Mobile opted for nostalgia as it reunited “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison in a new musical ad much to the delight of longtime fans.

The ad, which is set to air Sunday during Super Bowl LVI, finds the duo singing an updated version of “I Feel Pretty” from “West Side Story.”

Braff complains about his internet bill, while Faison, who lives next door, suggests switching over to T-Mobile.

“I’m defeated, feel mistreated, I’m so angry I’m singing a song, cause I’m paying so much for home internet and that’s just wrong,” Braff sings as he exits to his front lawn.

That’s where he sees Faison sitting on his front porch.

“I feel happy, very happy,” Faison informs Braff as he boasts about his reliable internet service with no hidden fees.

“Look how much money I’m saving right now,” Faison sings much to Braff’s disbelief.

Fans took to the comment section to share their excitement over the reunion.

“I’m happy to see them together again,” one fan noted.

“Greatest bromance of all time,” another added.

A third commented: “They brought back a duo I had no idea I would be so excited to see together again.”

It’s been years since the duo have shared the screen together.

They appeared as medical interns and friends, John Michael “J.D.” Dorian and Christopher Turk, for “Scrub’s” lengthy nine-season run.

The series aired on NBC from 2001 to 2008 before hitting ABC for its final season in 2009.

Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, and Christa Miller also appeared in the classic series about a group of med students who arrive at Sacred Heart Hospital to learn the ropes from J.D. and Turk.

