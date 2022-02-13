ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Super Bowl LVI Matchup Against Rams

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES — The Bengals play the Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI. They're hoping to win their first world championship in team history.

The Bengals released a hype video ahead of the matchup. Watch it below.

You May Also Like:

Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow: "Go Win It All"

The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
NESN

Bengals Baffled By Controversial Penalties Late In Super Bowl LVI Loss

Super Bowl LVI hinged on a controversial red-zone penalty in the game’s final minutes. With the Los Angeles trailing by four, Matthew Stafford fired a third-down pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp that fell incomplete, setting up what would have been a game-deciding fourth down. But the Super Bowl...
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
WSAV News 3

Super Bowl Live: Rams win Super Bowl 23-20 over Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the Super Bowl: Cooper Kupp caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 remaining and the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20 to win the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Kupp had four receptions for 39 yards on that drive, including the last three. He also had […]
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
Pasadena Star-News

Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Who has the edge in Super Bowl LVI?

RAMS (15-5) VS. BENGALS (13-7) When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. TV/radio: Channel 4; 710 AM, 93.1 FM, 1330 AM (Spanish) Notable injury designations: Rams: TE Tyler Higbee (knee) and OL Joe Noteboom (chest) were placed on injured reserve; RB Darrell Henderson (knee) and NT Sebastian Joseph-Day (chest) were activated; S Taylor Rapp (concussion) is cleared to return. Bengals: TE C.J. Uzomah (knee) is questionable.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

NFL coaches make their Bengals vs. Rams picks

The Cincinnati Bengals are one day away from their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years. It was 1989 since the Bengals were on the NFL's brightest stage, and while they weren’t expected to be here, they downed the top two teams in the AFC at their home stadium.
NFL
AOL Corp

Rams beat Bengals for Super Bowl LVI championship, thanks to Cooper Kupp's heroics

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cooper Kupp was about the only option the Los Angeles Rams had on offense at the end of Super Bowl LVI. As it turned out, he's the only one they needed. Kupp scored a 1-yard touchdown with 1:25 left to cap a dramatic drive in which he also converted a fourth-down attempt with a run, caught a few huge passes and drew two key defensive penalties.
NFL
AllBengals

Halftime Observations: Bengals Rebound After Slow Start, Trail Rams 13-10

LOS ANGELES — The Bengals trail the Rams 13-10 in Super Bowl LVI. They'll receive the kickoff to start the second half. Here are some halftime observations. The Bengals started slow in Super Bowl LVI. Cincinnati's defense struggled to slow down the Rams' passing offense. Matthew Stafford completed 12-of-18 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
NFL
theprospectordaily.com

Rams rally to defeat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams went on to win its second Super Bowl Feb. 13 after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. For the second straight year, the Rams have joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in being the only teams to win the Super Bowl in their own stadium. This is also the second straight year that a team acquired a new quarterback in the offseason and won the Super Bowl.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
ESPN

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp named MVP of Super Bowl LVI after 92-yard, 2-TD effort vs. Cincinnati Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Before Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp delivered in the biggest game of his career, he had to miss the previous biggest game of his career. About 40 minutes after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI and he had been named the game's Most Valuable Player, Kupp sat at a podium with son Cypress and recounted what he experienced the last time he was walking off the field of the game's grandest stage.
NFL
