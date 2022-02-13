Watch: Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Super Bowl LVI Matchup Against Rams

LOS ANGELES — The Bengals play the Rams on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI. They're hoping to win their first world championship in team history.

The Bengals released a hype video ahead of the matchup. Watch it below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Patrick Mahomes to Joe Burrow: "Go Win It All"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals