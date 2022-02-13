Report: Bengals to Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension Following Super Bowl LVI

LOS ANGELES — After posting a 6-25-1 record in his first two seasons, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is just one win away from leading Cincinnati to its first World Championship.

The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl, but that could change on Sunday.

Regardless, Taylor has helped turn the Bengals into a winner this season, which means he's going to get a raise.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Taylor will sign a long-term extension after Super Bowl LVI.

The 38-year-old only has one-year left on his deal. Taylor is the lowest-paid NFL head coach, making $3.75 million per season. That number will likely increase significantly following the Bengals' Super Bowl run.

Cincinnati also plans on signing offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to contract extensions this offseason.

