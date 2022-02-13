ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
73-year-old Port Angeles man found safe after four-day search

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 1 day ago
Isaac Rivas; several of the search and rescue volunteers who worked to locate Rivas (Clallam County Sheriff's Office)

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A 73-year-old Port Angeles man who was reported missing by his family has been found safe after a four-day search.

Clallam County deputies were called to a home in the 1600 block of Dan Kelly Road at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday where the man, Isaac Rivas, lives. A family member told deputies they were home with Rivas when at some point, he disappeared.

The relative said Rivas left home without his vehicle or cellphone, which was out of character for him.

The family member called 911 after searching the home and property and finding no sign of Rivas.

Rivas was found safe on Saturday at around 2:50 p.m, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Mason County Search and Rescue Team located Rivas about 500 meters north of his residence in 3-foot-tall grass. He was discovered after a K-9 alerted his handler and other search and rescue team members to the location.

Rivas was reportedly alert and conscious when he was found. He told rescuers that he had left his home on Wednesday evening for a walk but had stumbled and fell. Rivas then attempted to crawl to a nearby residence but was unable to.

Search and rescue personnel began hypothermia treatment on Rivas before he was transported to Olympic Medical Center for treatment.

Forty volunteers from several search and rescue teams assisted in the search to find Rivas.

