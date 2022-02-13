ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Rams' Sean McVay, Bengals' Zac Taylor in line for extensions

By Rory Parks
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 1 day ago
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (left) with Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rams HC Sean McVay and Bengals HC Zac Taylor, who will be squaring off in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, will be in line for contract extensions this offseason, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

We had already heard that Cincinnati was planning a new deal for Taylor, who has only one year left on his contract. Schefter does, however, remind us that Taylor — the former McVay disciple — is presently the lowest-paid head coach in the NFL, with a $3.75M annual salary. Obviously, that will change soon.

McVay, meanwhile, was recently the subject of some idle speculation that he was contemplating leaving the coaching ranks, but he has put those rumors to bed. He is under contract through 2023 as a result of the extension he signed in 2019, a deal that elevated him from one of the league’s lowest-paid head coaches to a salary that, per Joe Rivera of the Sporting News, is believed to be in the $8.5M ballpark. Another extension might mean an eight-figure annual income for McVay.

The 36-year-old head coach has compiled a 55-26 regular-season record, three NFC West titles and two NFC championships during his five-year run. The success that he and his clubs have enjoyed have made other teams anxious to poach his staffers, and that has happened again in 2022, with offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell set to become head coach of the Vikings and secondary coach/passing-game coordinator Ejiro Evero heading to Denver to become the Broncos defensive coordinator.

As Schefter reports in a full-length piece, O’Connell is likely to bring Rams tight ends coach/passing-game coordinator Wes Phillips with him to Minnesota to serve as the Vikes offensive coordinator or passing-game coordinator. Schefter names Kentucky OC Liam Coen — a Rams staffer from 2018-20 — as a “prime candidate” to replace O’Connell, but RB coach Thomas Brown could also garner consideration for the soon-to-be-vacant OC job. Yet another candidate is Greg Olson, who spent the last four seasons as the Raiders OC but who was the Rams QB coach in 2017, McVay’s first season as HC.

Whether it’s to become Los Angeles’ new OC or to reprise his role as QB coach, Olson is expected to rejoin McVay’s staff in 2022.

Pro Football Rumors

Sean McVay plans to coach in 2022

In the run-up to Super Bowl LVI, media pundits have attempted to add steam to a long-running rumor: that Rams’ head coach Sean McVay has been considering working as a television analyst, leaving coaching in the rearview. After comments made by McVay in the Rams' final media availability on Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN wrote an article tying those comments to the rumor.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Did police allow Alvin Kamara to play in Pro Bowl despite assault allegations?

Per ESPN’s Mike Triplett, Kamara was accused on injuring someone at a Las Vegas nightclub on Saturday evening. The player was taken into custody without incident following yesterday’s game. Curiously, some reports out of Las Vegas indicate that police were aware of the assault allegations and still allowed Kamara to play in the Pro Bowl (as detailed by Jason Cole on Twitter).
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Has A Special Outfit Today

Super Bowl 56 is less than two hours away from kickoff. The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC. Sean McVay could be coaching his final game. “I love this so much that it’s such...
NFL
The Spun

In Photos: How Sean McVay Reportedly Met His Fiancee

Sean McVay is only 36 years old, but don’t count on the Los Angeles Rams head coach being an NFL lifer. Earlier this week, McVay admitted that he’ll probably step away from the game sooner than many expect him to. McVay is getting married this summer to his...
NFL
papercitymag.com

Matthew Stafford Gives His Wife, Aaron Donald & Odell Beckham Super Bowl Moments — Caring QB and the Eminem Knee Make It Feel Good

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly embraced after his long-awaited Super Bowl victory. Matthew Stafford waves from the trophy platform, he kisses his wife Kelly on the grand stage the NFL’s setup. The LA Rams quarterback — and Highland Park’s own — makes sure his long-awaited Super Bowl moment is about more than just him. Stafford pulls everyone he can in t0 share in the glory, the confetti and giddy celebrating.
NFL
The Spun

Bengals Fans Are Furious With Zac Taylor’s Play Call

When Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor put his head on the pillow tonight, he’ll be thinking about a few play-calls he might want back. Late in the fourth quarter trailing 23-20, the Bengals faced a third-and-1 with just over 40 seconds on the clock. Instead of calling a pass play, Taylor opted to call a run.
NFL
theScore

4 takeaways from the Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams scored a late touchdown to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 23-20. Let's take a closer look at what went down. Los Angeles constructed a championship-caliber roster by acquiring and leaning on pricey veterans. That strategy showed some cracks when Odell Beckham Jr. left the game after hurting his knee in the second quarter. With wideout Robert Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee already out with injuries, the Rams' depth was sorely tested. In the end, L.A.'s stars justified the wisdom of the team's approach.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals coach Zac Taylor blasted for early play-calling in Super Bowl LVI

If Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor leads his team to a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening, he’ll become the second-youngest head coach to ever hoist the Lombardi. Unfortunately for Taylor and Co., the game did not start out too swimmingly. After...
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
247Sports

Zac Taylor on Vernon Hargreaves penalty in Bengals' Super Bowl loss to Rams: 'It's a silly thing'

A crucial moment during the Super Bowl occurred when inactive Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves received a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for running onto the field to celebrate with his teammates after Jessie Bates III intercepted Matthew Stafford in the end zone for a touchback. With two minutes remaining in the half, the Bengals were set to start from their own 20-yard line, but instead had to start from their own 10 because the penalty was half the distance to the goal. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was not happy after the game when asked about what transpired.
NFL
WISH-TV

Sean McVay, Zac Taylor meet in Super Bowl as friends, former coworkers

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Sunday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will feature the youngest matchup between the head coaches in Super Bowl history. Rams coach Sean McVay is 36 and Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor is 38. They originally met in Indianapolis at the NFL combine....
NFL
Yardbarker

Zac Taylor roasted for costly play calls late in Super Bowl loss

The Cincinnati Bengals came up just short against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, and Zac Taylor is facing some criticism for his play-calling late in the game. The Bengals got the ball with 1:25 remaining in the game after L.A. scored a touchdown to take...
NFL
The Spun

Skip Bayless’ Dumb Tweet About Sean McVay Is Going Viral

At this point, it’s no surprise when sports personality Skip Bayless is in the headlines for saying something stupid. Well, he was back at it again on Sunday night after the Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams found a way to come back in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

