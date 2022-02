VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Bro's Fish Tacos started on wheels in Hampton Roads. "We did the food truck thing for about seven or eight years," said owner Jacob Harver. Then, finally, after years of becoming a well-known food truck, they took a big step, "about three years ago in October, we opened this place up," Harver nodded as he looked around his Virginia Beach location.

