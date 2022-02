Update: Kankakee has forfeited Saturday's home game against Bloom. Officials at Kankakee High School confirmed to the Daily Journal a fight between both teams and some spectators broke out during the third quarter of Friday’s boys basketball game between Kankakee and Thornwood. The Kays were leading the game that was played at Thornwood 38-32, when two players became tangled in an altercation that rapidly saw both benches empty and some fans became engaged.

KANKAKEE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO