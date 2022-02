It cannot be easy to be an athlete this month. With great global conflict rising from the improbable to the possible, the ability to focus on the Ukraine border and on your competition must not be easy to harness. Lord knows it is nearly impossible for those of us with non-athletic jobs to do. Our thoughts and prayers are always with those who sacrifice to protect the lives of civilians across the globe.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO